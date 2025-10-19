Hazlewood Strikes Again, India Lose Iyer
The game was reduced to 35-over-a-side game after the second rain interruption but soon after the resumption rain came back again
Perth: Rain stopped play for the third time during the first ODI between India and Australia here on Sunday.
The game was reduced to 35-over-a-side after the second rain interruption but soon after the resumption rain came back again.
However, Australia's Hazlewood used the time rightly to dismiss Shreyas Iyer and reduce India to 46/4 in 14.2.
Earlier, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma failed to fire on their return to the India colours after seven months.
Kohli got out for an eight-ball duck to Mitchell Starc while Rohit was ousted by Josh Hazlewood for eight.
Later, skipper Shubman Gill was caught down the leg side off pacer Nathan Ellis for 10.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle with agency inputs )
