 Top
Home » Sports

Hazlewood Strikes Again, India Lose Iyer

Sports
19 Oct 2025 1:02 PM IST

The game was reduced to 35-over-a-side game after the second rain interruption but soon after the resumption rain came back again

Hazlewood Strikes Again, India Lose Iyer
x
Australia’s Josh Hazlewood celebrates taking the wicket of India’s Shreyas Iyer during the first one-day international cricket match between Australia and India in Perth on October 19, 2025. (Photo by SAEED KHAN / AFP)

Perth: Rain stopped play for the third time during the first ODI between India and Australia here on Sunday.

The game was reduced to 35-over-a-side after the second rain interruption but soon after the resumption rain came back again.

However, Australia's Hazlewood used the time rightly to dismiss Shreyas Iyer and reduce India to 46/4 in 14.2.

Earlier, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma failed to fire on their return to the India colours after seven months.
Kohli got out for an eight-ball duck to Mitchell Starc while Rohit was ousted by Josh Hazlewood for eight.
Later, skipper Shubman Gill was caught down the leg side off pacer Nathan Ellis for 10.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle with agency inputs )
shreyas iyer Josh Hazlewood australia team india 
India 
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X