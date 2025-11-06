 Top
Live IND vs AUS, 4th T20I: Australia To Bowl First

Sports
6 Nov 2025 1:32 PM IST

The series is locked at 1-1 after three games

Australia Captain Mitchell Marsh and Indian skipper Surya Kumar Yadav at the toss of the 4th T20I match between India and Australia in Carrara, Australia. (Photo: BCCI)

India face Australia in the fourth T20I at Carrara, Australia on Thursday. Australia have made four changes, bringing in Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Phillipe and Ben Dwarshius. India, on the other hand, are unchanged.

The series is locked at 1-1 after three games and the absence of Josh Hazlewood in the previous game did make a difference to Australia's defence of a standard total of 186.

Going into the fourth game, there won't be any Travis Head for Australia as the opener is set to play Sheffield Shield to prepare for the Ashes. With two pillars of the rival team unavailable, this is the best chance for India to go 2-1 up before the final game at the Gabba and wrap up a series win.

