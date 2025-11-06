Live IND vs AUS, 4th T20I: Australia To Bowl First
The series is locked at 1-1 after three games
India face Australia in the fourth T20I at Carrara, Australia on Thursday. Australia have made four changes, bringing in Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Phillipe and Ben Dwarshius. India, on the other hand, are unchanged.
The series is locked at 1-1 after three games and the absence of Josh Hazlewood in the previous game did make a difference to Australia's defence of a standard total of 186.
Going into the fourth game, there won't be any Travis Head for Australia as the opener is set to play Sheffield Shield to prepare for the Ashes. With two pillars of the rival team unavailable, this is the best chance for India to go 2-1 up before the final game at the Gabba and wrap up a series win.
Live Updates
- 6 Nov 2025 1:38 PM IST
Australia Playing XI for 4th T20I
Australia Playing XI: Mitchell Marsh (c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.
- 6 Nov 2025 1:36 PM IST
India Playing XI for 4th T20I
India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Surya Kumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
- 6 Nov 2025 1:33 PM IST
Australia opts to bowl
Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the fourth T20I.