Ind vs Aus, 1st T20I: Match Abandoned Due to Rain
The first T20 International against Australia was called off after a steady spell of shower
Live Updates
- 29 Oct 2025 4:35 PM IST
Match abandoned due to rain
The first T20I between Australia and India has been abandoned due to rain.
- 29 Oct 2025 3:25 PM IST
Rain stops play
Once again rain has stopped the play between India and Australia in Canberra.
- 29 Oct 2025 3:22 PM IST
Gill, Suryakumar Going Strong for India
Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav are stitching together a solid partnership, keeping India in control after a steady start. Both batters are rotating the strike well and punishing loose deliveries as India build towards a strong total.
India 97/1 in 9.3 overs
- 29 Oct 2025 3:14 PM IST
India 63/1 in 7 Overs
India’s Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav are building a solid partnership, eyeing a strong total on the board.
India 63/1 in 7 overs.
- 29 Oct 2025 2:54 PM IST
Match reduced to 18 overs
The match has been reduced to 18 overs per side. 3 bowlers can bowl a maximum of 4 overs and 2 bowlers can bowl a maximum of 3 overs each.
- 29 Oct 2025 2:53 PM IST
Play to start at 3 PM
The 1st T20I match between India and Australia will resume at 3 PM (IST).
- 29 Oct 2025 2:18 PM IST
Rain stops play
Rain interrupts play between India and Australia in Canberra.
India 43/1 in 5 overs.
- 29 Oct 2025 2:08 PM IST
Abhishek Sharma departs for 19
India loses first wicket, Abhishek Sharma departs after making 19 runs.
India 35/1 in 3.5 overs.
- 29 Oct 2025 1:58 PM IST
India 17/0 in 2 overs
India reach 17/0 at the end of 2 overs
- 29 Oct 2025 1:33 PM IST
Australia Playing XI
Australia Playing XI : Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood