Boxer Pooja Rani bows out after losing to Li Qian in quarters

Published Jul 31, 2021, 4:22 pm IST
Boxer Pooja Rani (75kg) lost to China's Li Qian 5-0 as the Indian bowed out from the Tokyo Olympics
India's Pooja Rani at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)
Tokyo: Boxer Pooja Rani (75kg) on Saturday got thrashed by China's Li Qian as the Indian bowed out from the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Li Qian won the bout 5-0.

The Chinese boxer advanced to the semi-final of the showpiece event after defeating Pooja. The Rio bronze medallist got off to a good start as she won the first round. All five judges gave her a 10 while Pooja bagged nine points. The Chinese boxer took the first round 5-0 against Pooja.

 

In the second round also, Li Qian replicated the same and didn't allow Pooja to get over her. The ace boxer clinched the essay 5-0 over the Indian pugilist.

Pooja needed a comeback in the last round but she couldn't weather the storm as Li Qian won the final round again with a similar scoreline to end the Indian boxer's campaign.

Earlier in the day, top-seed Amit Panghal crashed out of the showpiece event after losing to Colombia's Yuberjen Martinez in men's Flyweight (48-52kg).

Martinez overpowered Panghal in the last two rounds of the bout to clinch the match by a split decision of 4-1 to progress into the quarterfinals. This was Amit's first game at the showpiece event.

 

Earlier this week, Mary Kom, the face of India's boxing contingent, faced a shocking defeat -- split decision -- at the hands of Colombia's Ingrit Valencia to bow out from mega sporting event.

