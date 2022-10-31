  
Chennai to host squash World Cup in 2023, WSF chief says India

CHENNAI: Chennai will host the revamped squash World Cup in 2023, World Squash Federation (WSF) president Zena Wooldridge said on Sunday.

She also said the city could host the 2025 edition of the World Cup.

The relaunched World Cup in 2023 would be held in the city following the signing of a multiyear agreement with the Squash Rackets Federation of India.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the WSF conference and Annual General Meeting (AGM) here, Wooldridge said the World Cup, which has not happened since 2011, could possibly be a mixed team event.

"We have got support to bring the new world cup to Chennai. We had it (WC) previously, it hasn't happened since 2011. It will be a revamped one...plan is to make it a mixed team event. We have not decided on the qualification criteria," she added.

Wooldridge said apart from the World Cup, the WSF is looking to host a world doubles event in the city in 2024.

"India is both an important territory and valued partner for the World Squash Federation, with a strong track record of supporting the WSF and delivering some memorable world events.

"After a three-year break in our conference due to Covid, this conference and AGM has been critically important and has been hugely successful in bringing the WSF family back together in person; and we are most appreciative of the hospitality and generous support of the SRFI for hosting us in Chennai.

"We look forward to our renewed collaboration to support a transformation of our sport over the next few years," she said.

About the efforts to become an Olympic sport in 2028 (at the Los Angeles games) with previous attempts not coming to fruition, the WSF chief sounded hopeful.

"We are one of the shortlist of 9. We have a chance. We have made a good submission. Being in the shortlist of 9, that is an achievement in itself," she added.

The three-day conference and AGM of WSF saw new Board Members being elected. It saw two Vice-Presidents being elected with Debendranath Sarangi, the current President of the Squash Rackets Federation of India, being re-elected for a second term.

He is also on the WSF Board now and is joined by new member Susan Devoy from New Zealand, a former world no.1.

