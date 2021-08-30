Sports Other News 30 Aug 2021 Paralympians Devendr ...
Sports, In Other News

Paralympians Devendra and Sundar Gurjar win silver and bronze in Javelin Throw

PTI
Published Aug 30, 2021, 9:12 am IST
Updated Aug 30, 2021, 9:35 am IST
India's Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar win silver and bronze respectively in men's javelin throw F46 event
India's Devendra competes during the men's javelin throw F46 in the 2020 Paralympics at the National Stadium in Tokyo on Monday. (Photo: AP)
 India's Devendra competes during the men's javelin throw F46 in the 2020 Paralympics at the National Stadium in Tokyo on Monday. (Photo: AP)

Tokyo: Two-time gold-winning javelin throw veteran Devendra Jhajharia clinched a stupendous third Paralympic medal, a silver this time, while discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya also finished second as India surpassed its best ever medal tally at the Games on Monday.

Sundar Singh Gurjar also chipped in with a bronze, finishing behind Jhajharia in the men's javelin throw F46 final.

 

The F46 classification is for athletes with arm deficiency, impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of movement in arms, with athletes competing in a standing position.

The 40-year-old Jhajahria, already India's greatest Paralympian after winning gold medals in the 2004 and 2016 Games, pulled off a new personal best throw of 64.35m for the silver.

Jhajahria, who lost his left hand after accidentally touching an electric wire while climbing a tree at the age of eight, bettered his own earlier world record (63.97m) but gold winner Sri Lankan Dinesh Priyan Herath Mudiyanselage (67.79m), who set a new world record, was too good for the entire field.

 

The 25-year-old Gurjar, who lost his left hand in 2015 after a metal sheet fell on him at his friend's house, was third with a best effort of 64.01m.

The Jaipur-based Gurjar had won gold in the 2017 and 2019 World Para Athletics Championships. He had also won a silver in the 2018 Jakarta Para Asian Games.

Earlier, discus thrower Kathuniya clinched a silver medal in the men's F56 event.

The 24-year-old, a B.Com graduate from New Delhi's Kirorimal College, sent the disc to a best distance of 44.38m in his sixth and last attempt to clinch the silver.

 

India had won four medals in the 2016 editions while the medal count stands at seven in the ongoing event.

On Sunday, India had picked up a silver (high jump) and a bronze (discus throw), which is on hold due to a protest.

Son of an Army man, Kathuniya suffered a paralytic attack at the age of eight which left him with coordination impairments in his limbs.

Brazil's defending champion, reigning world champion and world record holder Claudiney Batista dos Santos won the gold with a best throw of 45.59m while Leonardo Diaz Aldana (43.36m) of Cuba took the bronze.

 

In F56 classification, athletes have full arm and trunk muscle power. Pelvic stability is provided by some to full ability to press the knees together.

He won a bronze medal in the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai with a best throw of 42.51m which also booked him a Tokyo berth.

It was during his time at the KMC that his potential was noticed by several coaches and he soon came under the tutelage of Satyapal Singh at the Jawaharlal Nehuru Stadium.

A few years later, he came under the guidance of coach Naval Singh.

He created a world record in F36 category in his first ever international competition in 2018 at the Para-athletics Grand Prix in Berlin.

 

...
Tags: tokyo paralympics 2020, devendra jhajharia, sundar singh gurjar
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to, Tokyo


Horoscope 30 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Sports

Para discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya. (Photo: SAIMedia)

Teary-eyed Yogesh Kathuniya thanks his mother after silver medal win at Paralympics

Indian para-shot putter and Paralympic Silver Medallist Yogesh Kathuniya. (Photo: Twitter/SAI Media)

Yogesh Kathuniya wins silver in men's discus throw F56 event

Indian para-shooter and Paralympic Gold medallist Avani Lekhara. (Photo: Twitter)

Avani Lekhara wins India's first gold in the women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event

Students want to participate in district, state or national-level games, but many have crossed their age. (Representational image: DC)

Pandemic hits sports-loving students



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Avani Lekhara wins India's first gold in the women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event

Indian para-shooter and Paralympic Gold medallist Avani Lekhara. (Photo: Twitter)

Yogesh Kathuniya wins silver in men's discus throw F56 event

Indian para-shot putter and Paralympic Silver Medallist Yogesh Kathuniya. (Photo: Twitter/SAI Media)

Discuss Thrower Vinod Kumar clinches bronze medal in men's discus throw F52 event

Indian discus thrower Vinod Kumar. (Photo: SAI Media Twitter)

There is renewed momentum towards sports across India, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Indian Men's Hockey Team in a file image. (Photo: ANI)

Sports Minister Thakur launches Fit India Mobile App on National Sports Day

Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur addresses during the felicitation ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics medal winners in New Delhi on Monday, Aug 9, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->