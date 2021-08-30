Sports Other News 30 Aug 2021 Avani Lekhara wins I ...
Sports, In Other News

Avani Lekhara wins India's first gold in the women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event

PTI
Published Aug 30, 2021, 8:41 am IST
Updated Aug 30, 2021, 9:20 am IST
Shooter Lekhara becomes first Indian woman to win gold at Paralympics
Indian para-shooter and Paralympic Gold medallist Avani Lekhara. (Photo: Twitter)
 Indian para-shooter and Paralympic Gold medallist Avani Lekhara. (Photo: Twitter)

Tokyo: Shooter Avani Lekhara scripted history on Monday as she became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics, firing her way to the top of the podium in the R-2 women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event here.

The 19-year-old from Jaipur, who sustained spinal cord injuries in a car accident in 2012, finished with a world record equalling total of 249.6, which is also a new Paralympic record.

 

She is only the fourth Indian athlete to win a Paralympics gold after swimmer Murlikant Petkar (1972), javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia (2004 and 2016) and high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu (2016).

Hers is also the first shooting medal that India has logged in the showpiece.

Lekhara edged out 2016 Rio Games gold-medallist Cuiping Zhangh of China who clinched the silver medal with a total of 248.9 at the Asaka Shooting Range.

World number one and reigning world campion Iryna Shchetnik of Ukraine took home the bronze with an effort of 227.5.

 

This is Lakhera's first major international medal. She had finished fourth in the last world championship in 2019.

Appearing in her maiden Paralympics, Lekhara, ranked fifth in the world, consistently shot 10s in both the competition stages.

She was set to obliterate the world record but two 9.9s towards the end cost her the mark.

In the qualification round, Lakhera had finished seventh with a total 621.7.

Encouraged by her father to get involved in a sport, Lakhera initially tried both shooting and archery.

She found she enjoyed shooting more, and was also inspired by 2008 Beijing Olympics gold-medallist Abhinav Bindra after reading his book.

 

She began shooting in 2015 at Jagatpura Sports Complex in Jaipur.

A student of law, Lakhera made her debut for India in 2017 World Cup in Al Ain, UAE.

The teenager's performance was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

She will also be competing in the mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1, the women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 and the mixed 50m Rifle Prone event.

 

In the SH1 Rifle category, shooters are able to hold a gun with arms.

The athletes have an impairment in their legs, for example amputations or paraplegia.

Some athletes will compete in a seated position, while others will compete in a standing position.

...
Tags: tokyo paralympics 2020, avani lekhara
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to, Tokyo


Horoscope 30 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Sports

Para discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya. (Photo: SAIMedia)

Teary-eyed Yogesh Kathuniya thanks his mother after silver medal win at Paralympics

India's Devendra competes during the men's javelin throw F46 in the 2020 Paralympics at the National Stadium in Tokyo on Monday. (Photo: AP)

Paralympians Devendra and Sundar Gurjar win silver and bronze in Javelin Throw

Indian para-shot putter and Paralympic Silver Medallist Yogesh Kathuniya. (Photo: Twitter/SAI Media)

Yogesh Kathuniya wins silver in men's discus throw F56 event

Students want to participate in district, state or national-level games, but many have crossed their age. (Representational image: DC)

Pandemic hits sports-loving students



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Yogesh Kathuniya wins silver in men's discus throw F56 event

Indian para-shot putter and Paralympic Silver Medallist Yogesh Kathuniya. (Photo: Twitter/SAI Media)

Paralympians Devendra and Sundar Gurjar win silver and bronze in Javelin Throw

India's Devendra competes during the men's javelin throw F46 in the 2020 Paralympics at the National Stadium in Tokyo on Monday. (Photo: AP)

Discuss Thrower Vinod Kumar clinches bronze medal in men's discus throw F52 event

Indian discus thrower Vinod Kumar. (Photo: SAI Media Twitter)

There is renewed momentum towards sports across India, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Indian Men's Hockey Team in a file image. (Photo: ANI)

Sports Minister Thakur launches Fit India Mobile App on National Sports Day

Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur addresses during the felicitation ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics medal winners in New Delhi on Monday, Aug 9, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->