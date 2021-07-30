Sports Other News 30 Jul 2021 Tokyo Olympics: Indi ...
Tokyo Olympics: India men's hockey team defeat Japan 5-3

ANI
Published Jul 30, 2021, 4:57 pm IST
Updated Jul 30, 2021, 4:57 pm IST
This was India's fourth win of the ongoing quadrennial event. The Men In Blue will next be in action in the quarter-finals of the mega event
Japan might have scored three goals but the Indian boys made sure the Men in Blue were in the lead throughout the game and dominated proceedings. (Photo: Hockey India)
 Japan might have scored three goals but the Indian boys made sure the Men in Blue were in the lead throughout the game and dominated proceedings. (Photo: Hockey India)

Tokyo: A resilient Indian hockey team came firing on all cylinders to thrash Japan 5-3 in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

This was India's fourth win of the ongoing quadrennial event. The Men In Blue will next be in action in the quarter-finals of the mega event.

 

Japan might have scored three goals but the Indian boys made sure the Men in Blue were in the lead throughout the game and dominated proceedings.

Just two minutes before the end of the third quarter, India earned their second Penalty Corner only to miss the net. But the Indians were in the lead (3-2) with one quarter to go.<br/>Both teams got off to a cautious start but the Manpreet Singh-led side broke the shackles and netted the first goal in the 13th minute.

Gurjant Singh then scored early in the second quarter as India doubled the lead over Japan. However, Japan came back with a goal as Tanaka opened the team's account.

 

In the third quarter, Kota Watanabe scored an equaliser but Shamsher Singh again put India on top as he scored a goal in the 34th minute. At the end of the third essay, India led 3-2 with a thrilling final quarter on cards. In the final quarter, Nilakanta Sharma doubled India's lead after a desperate attempt from both sides to find the net.

...
Tags: 2020 tokyo olympics, tokyo olympics, hockey, indian hockey team
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to, Tokyo


