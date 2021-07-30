Sports Other News 30 Jul 2021 Tokyo Olympics 2020: ...
Sports, In Other News

Tokyo Olympics 2020: PV Sindhu enters semifinals, beats Akane Yamaguchi 21-13, 22-20

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 30, 2021, 3:10 pm IST
Updated Jul 30, 2021, 3:34 pm IST
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Sindhu's victory has moved India to an inch closer to its second medal in the Olympics
PV Sindhu entered the Tokyo Olympics semis after beating Japan's Akane Yamaguchi on Friday. (Photo: Twitter/@WeAreTeamIndia)
 PV Sindhu entered the Tokyo Olympics semis after beating Japan's Akane Yamaguchi on Friday. (Photo: Twitter/@WeAreTeamIndia)

Tokyo Olympics 2021: PV Sindhu has entered the semifinals of Tokyo Olympics after beating Japan's Akane Yamaguchi 21-13, 22-20. Sindhu is now an inch closer to a second Olympic medal for India.

The star Indian shuttler blazed through the first game in less than 25 minutes and won it 21-13. However, the second game went neck to neck for more than 30 minutes. Yamaguchi made the second game hard for Sindhu and she had to make every point count.

 

Sindhu on Thursday had defeated Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in the round of 16 match match for Tokyo Olympics women's individual event. In just 41 minutes Sindhu defeated Blichfeldt 21-15, 21-13 to enter the quarter-finals.

 

...
Tags: tokyo olympics, tokyo olympics 2020, badminton


Related Stories

Lovlina assures India of first boxing medal at Tokyo Olympics

Latest From Sports

The other members of the team will be leaving for home today. (Image credit: BCCI)

India VS Sri Lanka: Two more Indian players tested COVID positive

India midfield Neha Neha, right, and Ireland midfield Hannah McLoughlin (7) battle for the ball during a women's field hockey match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP/John Locher)

Women's hockey: India beat Ireland 1-0, move a step closer to next round

Germany's Nadine Apetz (red) and India's Lovlina Borgohain fight during their women's welter (64-69kg) preliminaries round of 16 boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo. (Photo: AFP)

Lovlina assures India of first boxing medal at Tokyo Olympics

Sudaporn Seesondee of Thailand lands a punch on India's Simranjit Kaur during their bout in in the Women's Light (57-60kg) round of 16 boxing match, at the Summer Olympics 2020 in Tokyo. (Photo: PTI)

Debutant Simranjit loses opening bout to exit Olympic Games



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Sarnobat, Bhaker look to redeem India's faltering shooting campaign in Olympics

India's Manu Bhaker reacts during the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team shooting event at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

India lose 3rd straight game in women's hockey after loss to Great Britain

Britain's Hannah Martin (7) celebrates after scoring during a women's field hockey match at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)

Poor execution costs India women; lose 0-2 to Germany in Olympics women's hockey

India's Vandana Katariya (in blue) makes an unsuccessful charge at the goal against Germany during their Pool 'A' Hockey match at the Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo on Monday. -- PTI

Dutee, Sable to kick off India's athletics campaign

Dutee Chand. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

Debutant boxer Pooja Rani enters quarters of Olympics

Indian boxer Pooja Rani. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->