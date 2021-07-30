Sports Other News 30 Jul 2021 Women's hockey: ...
Sports, In Other News

Women's hockey: India beat Ireland 1-0, move a step closer to next round

PTI
Published Jul 30, 2021, 11:26 am IST
Updated Jul 30, 2021, 11:32 am IST
India will now need to win their final Pool A match against South Africa on Saturday
India midfield Neha Neha, right, and Ireland midfield Hannah McLoughlin (7) battle for the ball during a women's field hockey match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP/John Locher)
 India midfield Neha Neha, right, and Ireland midfield Hannah McLoughlin (7) battle for the ball during a women's field hockey match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP/John Locher)

Tokyo: The Indian women's hockey team scored a late goal to eke out a narrow 1-0 victory over Ireland in a must-win penultimate pool match to stay alive in the Olympics here on Friday.

Needing a win to keep their hopes alive after three consecutive losses, India waited anxiously for 57 minutes before Navneet Kaur scored the winner to keep her side in the hunt for a quarterfinal berth.

 

India will now need to win their final Pool A match against South Africa on Saturday and hope for Ireland to face defeat at the hands of Great Britain to seal their quarterfinal berth.

The top four teams from each pool qualify for the knockout stage.

...
Tags: tokyo olympics, indian womens hockey team, india beats ireland
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to, Tokyo


Latest From Sports

Germany's Nadine Apetz (red) and India's Lovlina Borgohain fight during their women's welter (64-69kg) preliminaries round of 16 boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo. (Photo: AFP)

Lovlina assures India of first boxing medal at Tokyo Olympics

Sudaporn Seesondee of Thailand lands a punch on India's Simranjit Kaur during their bout in in the Women's Light (57-60kg) round of 16 boxing match, at the Summer Olympics 2020 in Tokyo. (Photo: PTI)

Debutant Simranjit loses opening bout to exit Olympic Games

India's Deepika Kumari competes in the women's individual 1/8 eliminations round of the archery event, at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo. (Photo: PTI)

Deepika seals last-eight berth, ousts former world champion Russian Perova

The 38-year-old, multiple-time Asian champions who was eyeing her second Olympic medal after the bronze at the 2012 London Games, said this evening's loss did not sink in even after she had gone for her dope test. (Photo: Twitter)

Mary Kom slams IOC Boxing Task Force for 'poor judging', says can't believe I've lost



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Mary Kom bows out after losing to Ingrit Valencia

Indian Boxer MC Mary Kom in action against Colombia's Ingrit Valencia in the Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/#Tokyo2020 for India)

Rowers Arjun and Arvind finish 11th in lightweight double sculls

Rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh. (Photo: Twitter)

Debutant boxer Pooja Rani enters quarters of Olympics

Indian boxer Pooja Rani. (Photo: Twitter)

Debutant Lovlina Borgohain makes QFs of Olympic boxing

Lovlina Borgohain in action against German veteran Nadine Apetz. (Photo: Twitter/#Tokyo 2020 for India)

Explained | Mary Kom loss to Ingrit Valencia

India's Mary Kom is hugged by Ingrit Valencia of Colombia after the end of their bout in women's Fly (48-51kg) Round of 16 at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Thursday. Mary Kom lost the bout via split decision. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->