Sports Other News 29 Sep 2019 World Athletics Cham ...
Sports, In Other News

World Athletics Championships:India's relay team enters final, secures Olympic berth

ANI
Published Sep 29, 2019, 10:41 am IST
Updated Sep 29, 2019, 10:41 am IST
The Indian team finished third in the second heat of the semi-finals behind Poland and Brazil with a time of 3.16.14s to reach the final.
India's mixed relay team comprising of Muhammed Anas, Vismaya, Krishna Mathew and Noah Nirmal have secured an Olympic berth. (Photo: AFP)
 India's mixed relay team comprising of Muhammed Anas, Vismaya, Krishna Mathew and Noah Nirmal have secured an Olympic berth. (Photo: AFP)

Doha: India's mixed relay team comprising of Muhammed Anas, Vismaya, Krishna Mathew and Noah Nirmal have secured an Olympic berth after entering the finals of World Athletics Championships in the 4x400m race.

The Indian team finished third in the second heat of the semi-finals behind Poland and Brazil with a time of 3.16.14s to reach the final. The third-place finish ensured India's place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

 

"India's 4x400m mixed relay team has also secured a place in the @Tokyo2020 @Olympics by reaching the final which assured them a top 8 finish! Congratulations," Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju tweeted.

 

Earlier in the day, sprinter Dutee Chand and MP Jabir failed to advance in their respective events.

Dutee Chand crashed out in the first round of the women's 100m while 400m hurdler MP Jabir made an exit in the semifinals.

Dutee clocked 11.48 seconds in her heat, which is below her season-best which stands at 11.26s.

She finished at the 37th place and failed to secure a berth for the Tokyo Olympics.

...
Tags: world athletics championships, 4x100m relay
Location: Qatar, Doha, Doha


Latest From Sports

The game will feature the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers, who will play two pre-season games on October 4 and 5 at the Dome, NSCI, SVP Stadium here. (Photo: ANI)

Gateway of India illuminated to mark arrival of NBA

Captain Mandeep Singh broke the deadlock and scored a goal in the 24th minute of the second quarter. (Photo: PTI)

India hockey team steamrolls over Belgium in a 6-1 rout

M.C. Mary Kom

Expectations make me nervous: Mary Kom

A former world No. 6, Kashyap, who was the lone Indian left in fray, went down 13-21, 15-21 to the two-time reigning world champion Momota in 40 minutes.

Korea Open: Parupalli Kashyap’s journey ends in semifinals



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'The Chase' begins: 'Laal Kaptaan's second trailer will send chills down your spine

Saif Ali Khan in the still from the trailer. (Image Courtesy: YouTube/ Eros Now)
 

Prez VP Naidu, PM Modi remember Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

'His valour and courage and the great sacrifice made by him for the country's freedom will continue to inspire every Indian for all times. The nation is ever grateful to the iconic nationalist,' Naidu said. (Photo: File)
 

Maruti Swift vs Grand i10 Nios vs Ford Figo vs Ford Freestyle: Space comparison

Let’s take a look at the exterior dimensions of these hatchbacks first:
 

Imran's another goof up: calls PM Modi Indian president in UNGA speech

In April, during a joint press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, Khan made a gaffe and said Germany and Japan shared a border, becoming a target for trolls. (Photo: File)
 

Calf's head served as French politician dies

Tete de veau or calf's head is a classic regional French dish. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Sony-Marvel feud ends as they reunite to produce third Spider-Man film; read details

Tom Holland.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Expectations make me nervous: Mary Kom

M.C. Mary Kom

World Athletics Championships: Dutee Chand crashes out in first round

Dutee's heat was won by reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson (11.14 seconds) of Jamaica. (Photo: AFP)

Sports Ministry sanctions Rs 7.87 crore as allowance for Khelo India athletes

The sanction is for the period of October to December and is paid to each athlete as a sum of Rs 10,000 a month.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma attend Indian Sports Honours, see pics

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma took to their social media accounts to post pictures in the attire. (Photo: Twitter/ Virat Kohli)

Sachin Tendulkar wishes Lata Mangeshkar on her 90th birthday; see video

In a career spanning over seven decades, the 'Lag Ja Gale Se' singer also known as the 'Nightingale of India' has recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films and sung in over 36 regional Indian languages and foreign languages. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham