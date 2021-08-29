Sports Other News 29 Aug 2021 President, PM lead c ...
Sports, In Other News

President, PM lead country in congratulating Bhavina Patel for Paralympic silver

PTI
Published Aug 29, 2021, 11:12 am IST
Updated Aug 29, 2021, 11:12 am IST
Patel on Sunday became only the second Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics
Indian para-paddler Bhavina Patel. (Photo: Twitter/Rahul Gandhi)
 Indian para-paddler Bhavina Patel. (Photo: Twitter/Rahul Gandhi)

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country in congratulating paddler Bhavinaben Patel for winning a historic silver medal, India's first, in the ongoing Paralympic Games in Tokyo on Sunday.

Patel on Sunday became only the second Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics after she signed off with a historic silver following a 0-3 loss to world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the women's singles table tennis class 4 final.

President Kovind called Bhavina an inspiration while Prime Minister Modi said Patel's feat is a motivation for youngsters.

The 34-year-old Patel's impressive run at the Games ended with a fighting 7-11 5-11 6-11 loss to Zhou, a two-time gold medallist, in the women's singles summit clash which lasted 19 minutes.

 

With this medal, Indian team opened its account at the Games.

Patel hails from Sundhiya village in Vadnagar, Mehsana in Gujarat and Modi told her that he's been to Sundhiya often and enquired if her family is still there.

Bhavina told him that her Parents are still there.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took to the social networking site to wish Patel on her success.

India's first individual gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra also saluted Patel's "mental resilence".

Deepa Malik, who is the current president of Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), was the first Indian woman to win a medal in the Paralympic Games when she had claimed a silver in shotput at Rio five years back.

Congratulating Patel for her medal, Malik said:

Former cricketers Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and Anil Kumble also congratulated the wheelerchair paddler for her historic medal.

...
Tags: tokyo paralympics 2020, bhavina hashmukhbhai patel
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to, Tokyo


Latest From Sports

India's Rakesh Kumar (L) and Iran's Ramezan Biabani compete in the men's archery individual ranking round during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Yumenoshima Park archery field in Tokyo on Friday. (Photo: AFP)

Rakesh, Jyoti move to quarters in compound mixed archery

Indian paddler Bhavina Patel. (Photo: PTI)

Paddler Bhavina Patel wins historic silver at Tokyo Paralympics

India's Rakesh Kumar (L) and Iran's Ramezan Biabani compete in the men's archery individual ranking round during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Yumenoshima Park archery field in Tokyo on Friday. (Photo: AFP)

Archer Rakesh Kumar beats Ka Chuen, moves to round of 16

Indian Paralympic table tennis player Bhavina Patel celebrates after reaching thr final of the Women's singles Class 4 table tennis competition at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter)

Table Tennis player Bhavina Patel scripts history, storms into Paralympics final



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Paddler Bhavina Patel wins historic silver at Tokyo Paralympics

Indian paddler Bhavina Patel. (Photo: PTI)

Paralympics cycling medalist tests positive for doping

Bronze medallists Poland's Marcin Polak and Michal Ladosz pose with their medals on the podium after the men's B 4000m individual pursuit event during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Izu Velodrome in Izu on Friday. (Photo: AFP)

Uzbek Jalolov wins super-heavy Olympic boxing gold

Uzbekistan's Bakhodir Jalolov celebrates after winning against Britain's Frazer Clarke after their men's super heavy (over 91kg) semi-final boxing match during the Tokyo Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Wednesday on . (Photo: AFP)

Archer Rakesh Kumar beats Ka Chuen, moves to round of 16

India's Rakesh Kumar (L) and Iran's Ramezan Biabani compete in the men's archery individual ranking round during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Yumenoshima Park archery field in Tokyo on Friday. (Photo: AFP)

Vinod Kumar's classification in F52 category raises hopes of medal in discuss throw

India's Vinod Kumar was classified in the F52 category for discuss throw at the Tokyo paralympics (Twitter/ @ParaAthletics)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->