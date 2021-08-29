Sports Other News 29 Aug 2021 Paddler Bhavina Pate ...
Sports, In Other News

Paddler Bhavina Patel wins historic silver at Tokyo Paralympics

PTI
Published Aug 29, 2021, 8:51 am IST
Updated Aug 29, 2021, 8:51 am IST
The 34-year-old Patel's impressive run at the Games ended with a 7-11 5-11 6-11 loss to China's Ying Zhou
Indian paddler Bhavina Patel. (Photo: PTI)
 Indian paddler Bhavina Patel. (Photo: PTI)

Tokyo: Indian table tennis player Bhavinaben Patel signed off with a historic silver medal in her maiden Paralymic Games after going down 0-3 to world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the women's singles class 4 final here on Sunday.

The 34-year-old Patel's impressive run at the Games ended with a 7-11 5-11 6-11 loss to Zhou, a two-time gold medallist, in the women's singles summit clash which lasted 19 minutes.

 

With this medal, Indian team opened its account at the Games.

Patel, a wheelchair player, had also suffered a loss to Zhou, one of the most decorated para-paddlers of China, in her first group stage match earlier in the week.

Up against an opponent, who has five Paralympic medals to her name including gold medals in singles at Beijing and London, Patel seemed to struggle as she couldn't execute her strategy and was left to do the catch up job.

Zhou, a six-time World Championship medallist, didn't allow Patel, currently ranked 12th in her division, to find her angled returns and get into a rally.

 

In the first game, Zhou broke off from 3-3 to move ahead. Patel tried to keep herself within touching distance with a superb serve at 5-7 and a forehand flick but the Chinese managed to earn the bragging right with a deep push at the baseline.

The second game was a one-way traffic as Zhou jumped to a 7-1 lead early on. Patel narrowed it down to 4-7 but the Chinese soon grabbed a 2-0 lead.

Pushed to the brink, Patel tried to script a recovery as she moved neck and neck with her opponent till 5-5 in the third game. But Zhou once again moved ahead and sealed the contest with a backhand shot.

 

Patel, who was diagnosed with polio when she was 12 months old, had defeated world no 3 Miao Zhang of China 7-11 11-7 11-4 9-11 11-8 in the semifinal on Saturday.

In the quarterfinal on Friday, Patel had defeated 2016 Rio Paralympics gold medallist and world number two Borislava Peric Rankovic of Serbia to assure herself a medal and script history.

In para table tennis, classes 1-5 are for wheelchair athletes. Athletes in Class 4 category have fair sitting balance and fully functional arms and hands. Their impairment may be due to a lower spinal-cord lesion or cerebral palsy.

 

Patel started playing the sport 13 years ago at the Blind People's Association at Vastrapur area of Ahmedabad where she was a student of ITI for people with disabilities.

There, she saw visually impaired children playing table tennis and decided to take up the sport. She won her first medal in a competition while representing Rotary Club in Ahmedabad, where she is settled now after her marriage to Nikunj Patel, who has played junior cricket for Gujarat.

She reached world number two ranking in 2011 after winning a silver medal for India in PTT Thailand Table Tennis Championship. In October 2013, Patel won another silver in the women's singles Class 4 at the Asian Para table tennis championships in Beijing.

 

...
Tags: tokyo paralympics 2020
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to, Tokyo


Horoscope 29 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Sports

India's Rakesh Kumar (L) and Iran's Ramezan Biabani compete in the men's archery individual ranking round during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Yumenoshima Park archery field in Tokyo on Friday. (Photo: AFP)

Archer Rakesh Kumar beats Ka Chuen, moves to round of 16

Indian Paralympic table tennis player Bhavina Patel celebrates after reaching thr final of the Women's singles Class 4 table tennis competition at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter)

Table Tennis player Bhavina Patel scripts history, storms into Paralympics final

India's Rakesh Kumar (L) and Iran's Ramezan Biabani compete in the men's archery individual ranking round during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Yumenoshima Park archery field in Tokyo on Friday. (Photo: AFP)

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Day 4 Preview: Full schedule and where to watch

Indian powerlifter Sakina Khatun. (Photo: Twitter)

Jaideep fails all three attempts as Khatun finishes fifth



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Paralympics cycling medalist tests positive for doping

Bronze medallists Poland's Marcin Polak and Michal Ladosz pose with their medals on the podium after the men's B 4000m individual pursuit event during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Izu Velodrome in Izu on Friday. (Photo: AFP)

Uzbek Jalolov wins super-heavy Olympic boxing gold

Uzbekistan's Bakhodir Jalolov celebrates after winning against Britain's Frazer Clarke after their men's super heavy (over 91kg) semi-final boxing match during the Tokyo Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Wednesday on . (Photo: AFP)

Archer Rakesh Kumar beats Ka Chuen, moves to round of 16

India's Rakesh Kumar (L) and Iran's Ramezan Biabani compete in the men's archery individual ranking round during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Yumenoshima Park archery field in Tokyo on Friday. (Photo: AFP)

Vinod Kumar's classification in F52 category raises hopes of medal in discuss throw

India's Vinod Kumar was classified in the F52 category for discuss throw at the Tokyo paralympics (Twitter/ @ParaAthletics)

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Day 4 Preview: Full schedule and where to watch

India's Rakesh Kumar (L) and Iran's Ramezan Biabani compete in the men's archery individual ranking round during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Yumenoshima Park archery field in Tokyo on Friday. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->