Sports Other News 29 Aug 2021 Nishad Kumar wins si ...
Sports, In Other News

Nishad Kumar wins silver medal in men's high jump T46-47 event in Tokyo Paralympics

PTI
Published Aug 29, 2021, 5:54 pm IST
Updated Aug 29, 2021, 6:30 pm IST
Nishad Kumar wins silver with his best effort of 2.06m in Men's High Jump T47 event at the Paralympic Games
Nishad Kumar of India competes in the men's high jump - T47 final at the Olympic Stadium during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo on Sunday. (Photo: AP)
 Nishad Kumar of India competes in the men's high jump - T47 final at the Olympic Stadium during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo on Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Tokyo:

India's Nishad Kumar clinched a silver medal in the men's high jump T47 event in the Paralympics with an Asian record effort here on Sunday.

 

The 21-year-old Kumar cleared 2.06m to win the silver and set an Asian record. American Dallas Wise was also awarded a silver as he and Kumar cleared the same height of 2.06m.

Another American, Roderick Townsend, won the gold with a world record jump of 2.15m.

Another Indian in the fray, Ram Pal finished fifth with a best jump of 1.94m.

T47 class is meant for athletes with a unilateral upper limb impairment resulting in some loss of function at the shoulder, elbow and wrist.

Hailing from Una in Himachal Preadeh, Kumar met with an accident at the age of eight that resulted in the loss of his right hand.

 

He also contracted COVID-19 earlier this year while training at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru.

"Absolutely delighted that Nishad Kumar wins the Silver medal in Men's High Jump T47. He is a remarkable athlete with outstanding skills and tenacity. Congratulations to him," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kumar had won a gold medal in the men's high jump T46/47 event at the Fazza World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai earlier this year. He began competing in para athletics in 2009.

This was India's second medal of the Games after Bhavinaben Patel won a silver in women's singles table tennis class 4 event earlier in the day.

 

Patel became only the second Indian woman to win a medal at the Games following a 0-3 loss to world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the final.

...
Tags: tokyo paralympics 2020, nishad kumar
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to, Tokyo


Latest From Sports

Avani Lekhara won silver at the Al Ain 2021 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup. (Twitter/SAIMedia)

Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Day 6 Preview: Full schedule and where to watch

Indian discus thrower Vinod Kumar. (Photo: SAI Media Twitter)

Discuss Thrower Vinod Kumar clinches bronze medal in men's discus throw F52 event

Dav Whatmore.

Hard decision to leave Nepal coaching : Dav Whatmore

India's Rakesh Kumar (L) and Iran's Ramezan Biabani compete in the men's archery individual ranking round during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Yumenoshima Park archery field in Tokyo on Friday. (Photo: AFP)

India's archery mixed team of Rakesh, Jyoti bow out of Tokyo Paralympics



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Discuss Thrower Vinod Kumar clinches bronze medal in men's discus throw F52 event

Indian discus thrower Vinod Kumar. (Photo: SAI Media Twitter)

Guj govt to give Rs 3 cr to Paralympic silver medallist Bhavina Patel

Silver Medalist Bhavina Patel receives a congratulatory call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi after winning a historic medal in Para Table Tennis at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

TTFI announces Rs 31 lakh cash reward for Bhavinaben

Indian para-paddler Bhavina Patel secured a silver medal in the singles Table Tennis Class 4 tournament at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

India's archery mixed team of Rakesh, Jyoti bow out of Tokyo Paralympics

India's Rakesh Kumar (L) and Iran's Ramezan Biabani compete in the men's archery individual ranking round during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Yumenoshima Park archery field in Tokyo on Friday. (Photo: AFP)

There is renewed momentum towards sports across India, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Indian Men's Hockey Team in a file image. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->