Mary Kom wins Best Asian Female Athelete award

Mumbai: Six-time world champion, MC Mary Kom, was awarded the Best Asian Female Athlete in Malaysia by the Asian Sports Press Union (AIPS) Asia on Tuesday.

Sports journalist Subodh Malla Barua collected the award on her behalf as she couldn’t make it to the event. The award was presented during the 22nd AIPS Asia meeting. AIPS Asia also presented awards to other Asian athletes who have excelled in their respective sports.

Mary Kom had recently won the gold medal in the 51 kg category event of the 23rd President’s Cup held in Indonesia. Last year, in November, she created history by becoming the world boxing champion for the sixth time.

South Korea and Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung Min was awarded Asia’s Best Male Athlete Award. The Qatar Men National Football Team won Asia’s Best Men Team award while the Japanese Women National Football Team won Asia’s Best Women Team award.