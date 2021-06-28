Sports Other News 28 Jun 2021 Archer Deepika Kumar ...
Sports, In Other News

Archer Deepika Kumari reclaims world no.1 ranking after winning gold medals at WC

PTI
Published Jun 28, 2021, 12:06 pm IST
Updated Jun 28, 2021, 12:06 pm IST
The 27-year-old from Ranchi on Sunday claimed gold medals in three recurve events -- women's individual, team and mixed pair
Overall, Deepika Kumari has nine gold, 12 silver and seven bronze medals in the World Cup.(Twitter/@Media_SAI)
 Overall, Deepika Kumari has nine gold, 12 silver and seven bronze medals in the World Cup.(Twitter/@Media_SAI)

Paris: Star Indian archer Deepika Kumari on Monday regained the number one position in global rankings following her hat-trick of gold medals at the World Cup Stage 3 here.

The 27-year-old from Ranchi, who had achieved the top spot for the first time in 2012, on Sunday claimed gold medals in three recurve events -- women's individual, team and mixed pair.

 

"This is going to take Deepika to the number one spot in the world rankings on Monday," World Archery had tweeted on its official handle after Deepika's gold rush.

Deepika first combined with Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari to notch up the women's recurve team gold with a comfortable win over Mexico.

She then paired up with husband Atanu Das and the couple from a 0-2 deficit to down the Netherland's Sjef van den Berg and Gabriela Schloesser 5-3 for the gold medal.

The Ranchi archer then blanked 17th ranked Russian Elena Osipova 6-0 to cap a perfect three out of three in the recurve women's section, her fourth individual World Cup gold medal.

 

Overall, she has nine gold, 12 silver and seven bronze medals in the World Cup.

"This is the first time I've won all three medals in a World Cup. I'm really happy but at the same time, I've to continue improving as we have some very, very important competitions lined up," Deepika had told reporters after her triumphs.

Deepika had become only the second Indian woman after Dola Banerjee to grab the numero uno status in June, 2012 after claiming her first individual recurve World Cup gold medal at Antalya, Turkey.

She will be the only Indian woman archer to represent the country at the Tokyo Olympics next month.

 

...
Tags: archery world cup stage 3, deepika kumari, archery world cup


Latest From Sports

YSR sports school girl K Durga had been selected for FIFA Under-17 women world cup last year. (Photo: AP YSR Sports School)

Khelo India may upgrade the facilities in Kadapa's YSR Sports School

Sajan Prakash. (via ANI)

Sajan Prakash becomes first-ever Indian swimmer to make Olympic 'A' cut

Mohammed Azharuddin. (DC file Photo)

Azhar edged out of HCA, John Manoj made interim chief

Virat Kohli, who has 71 international hundreds has currently gone 46 innings without a hundred across all three formats. (Photo: Twitter/@BCCI)

Virat's long wait for his century is not a red signal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

People protest against Rain God with ‘Karuvu Rallu’ in Anantapur

As per the tradition, villagers in this drought-prone region throw waste material of their village, including the drought stones, on outskirts of another village to appease the Rain God into showering rains. (Representational Photo:DC)
 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Sajan Prakash becomes first-ever Indian swimmer to make Olympic 'A' cut

Sajan Prakash. (via ANI)

Smash hit Jordan documentary fills TV void for NBA fans

In this June 11, 1997 photo, Chicago Bulls Scottie Pippen (R) embraces an exhausted Michael Jordan following their win in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz. AP Photo

P.T Usha urges Kerala CM to vaccinate athletes taking part in National Championships

Usha, who won 11 medals in the Asian Games, said sportspersons should not be ignored in the vaccination process (PTI file image)

Olympic-bound Chopra shatters own javelin throw national record at IGP

Neeraj Chopra in this file photo. -- Athletics Federation of India

First defeat for Indian women's hockey team on tour of Argentina

A shot of the Indian and Argentina player playing the sport (Image source: Twitter @TheHockeyIndia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham