ISSF junior World Cup: Super Manu Bhaker and Anmol seal gold No 7 for India

New Delhi: Manu Bhaker and Anmol secured India’s seventh gold medal in the ISSF junior World Cup by winning the mixed 10m air pistol event with a qualification world record in Sydney on Tuesday.

Genemat Sekhon bagged an individual bronze medal in the women’s skeet, shooting a 36 in the final.

In the mixed 10m air rifle event, 17-year-old Shreya Agrawal and 19-year-old Arjun Babuta completed the podium in third place, finishing with 432.8 points, while country mates Elavenil Valarivan Elavenil (18) and Tejas Krishna Prasad (20) finished fourth with 389.1.



Bhaker and Anmol dominated the event from the very start and entered the final with the highest qualification score and a new junior qualification world record.

They finished with a 5.6 advantage on their closest rivals, China’s Liu Jinyao and Li Xue.

The Indian youngsters dominated the final from its very first series, progressively building a gap from their closest opponents.

They eventually finished with 478.9 points, just 1.8 points away from the current world record.

Previously, Anmol and Bhaker also set a new junior qualification world record with 770 points.

Silver and bronze medals went to China, as Liu Jinyao (20) and Li Xue (18) finished in second position with 473.3 points ahead of Wang Zhehao (19) and Xiao Jiaruixuan (15) with 410.7.