search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, In Other News

ISSF junior World Cup: Super Manu Bhaker and Anmol seal gold No 7 for India

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 28, 2018, 12:49 am IST
Updated Mar 28, 2018, 12:49 am IST
Genemat Sekhon bagged an individual bronze medal in the women’s skeet, shooting a 36 in the final.
Manu Bhaker
 Manu Bhaker

New Delhi: Manu Bhaker and Anmol secured India’s seventh gold medal in the ISSF junior World Cup by winning the mixed 10m air pistol event with a qualification world record in Sydney on Tuesday.

Genemat Sekhon bagged an individual bronze medal in the women’s skeet, shooting a 36 in the final.

 

In the mixed 10m air rifle event, 17-year-old Shreya Agrawal and 19-year-old Arjun Babuta completed the podium in third place, finishing with 432.8 points, while country mates Elavenil Valarivan Elavenil (18) and Tejas Krishna Prasad (20) finished fourth with 389.1.
 

Bhaker and Anmol dominated the event from the very start and entered the final with the highest qualification score and a new junior qualification world record.
They finished with a 5.6 advantage on their closest rivals, China’s Liu Jinyao and Li Xue.

The Indian youngsters dominated the final from its very first series, progressively building a gap from their closest opponents.

They eventually finished with 478.9 points, just 1.8 points away from the current world record.

Previously, Anmol and Bhaker also set a new junior qualification world record with 770 points.

Silver and bronze medals went to China, as Liu Jinyao (20) and Li Xue (18) finished in second position with 473.3 points ahead of Wang Zhehao (19) and Xiao Jiaruixuan (15) with 410.7.

Tags: manu bhaker, issf junior world cup




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ball-tampering: Lehmann to continue as Aus coach, Smith, Warner, Bancroft suspended

While Darren Lehmann will continue in his role as Australian men's team coach, Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft are suspended and won't feature in the fourth Test versus South Africa in the wake of ball-tampering row. (Photo: AP / AFP)
 

Apple unveils its new 9.7-inch iPad

Apple's new 9.7-inch iPad with its Pencil stylus.
 

Dhaka man fakes death using red juice to avoid paying after losing cricket bet

Shikder sent the film anonymously to the person to whom he lost the cricket bet (Photo: AFP)
 

Britain's highest-ranking transgender soldier marries partner who was born a woman

Britain's highest-ranking transgender soldier marries partner who was born a woman. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

ZOOOK SolarMuse speaker: The Bluetooth speaker that never dies

The device uses APT-X chip HD lossless audio technology to generate 3D stereo sound.
 

Italian man charged with stealing aubergines to feed his child cleared after 9 years

He pleaded with the police that he had tried to steal the nightshade because he was unemployed and desperate to feed his child. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Manu Bhaker continues golden run

Manu Bhaker

ISSF Junior World Cup: Vivaan Kapoor bags trap bronze medal in Sydney

India so far have two gold and three bronze medals in the competition and are placed second behind China. (Photo: Twitter)

Ronak Pandit among 58 coaches cleared for Gold coast

Ronak Pandit

SATS awards Aruna’s coach Rs 25 lakh

Telangana government logo

No Commonwealth Games, Soumyajit Ghosh could be suspended: TTFI Secretary

Soumyajit Ghosh, who is currently training in Germany, for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, is set to be dropped from the national team, federation secretary MP Singh said on Thursday. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham