Sports Other News 27 Jul 2021 India beat Spain 3-0 ...
Sports, In Other News

India beat Spain 3-0 in Olympic men's hockey

PTI
Published Jul 27, 2021, 8:36 am IST
Updated Jul 27, 2021, 8:36 am IST
India produced a spirited performance against world No.9 Spain
Spain goalkeeper Francisco Cortes Juncosa (1) and Spain's Miguel Delas de Andres (7) guard the goal against India during a Men's field hockey match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo: AP)
 Spain goalkeeper Francisco Cortes Juncosa (1) and Spain's Miguel Delas de Andres (7) guard the goal against India during a Men's field hockey match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo: AP)

Tokyo: The Indian men's hockey team defeated Spain 3-0 to register its second win at the Tokyo Olympics here on Tuesday.

Drubbed 1-7 by Australia in their last match, India produced a spirited performance against world No.9 Spain and scored through Simranjeet Singh (14th minute) and Rupinder Pal Singh (15th and 51st) to record a comfortable win in their third Pool A match at the OI Hockey Stadium.

 

India had earlier defeated New Zealand 3-2 in their opening fixture. Spain, on the other hand, are yet to register a win in the competition.

Spain drew 1-1 against Argentina before losing 3-4 to New Zealand.

The Indians will next play reigning Olympic champions Argentina on Thursday.

...
Tags: indian men's hockey, indian men's hockey team
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to, Tokyo


Horoscope 27 July 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Sports

A rescue boat patrols the rowing course at Sea Forest Waterway after the venue was forced to close for competition Monday in Tokyo because of Tropical Storm Nepartak. (Photo: AP)

Pandemic Olympics endured heat, and now a typhoon's en route

India's Vandana Katariya (in blue) makes an unsuccessful charge at the goal against Germany during their Pool 'A' Hockey match at the Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo on Monday. -- PTI

Poor execution costs India women; lose 0-2 to Germany in Olympics women's hockey

Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu before her flight to India, in Tokyo. -- PTI

Manipur to appoint Mirabai Chanu as Additional Superintendent of Police

Mirabai Chanu shows her Tokyo Olympics silver medal as she poses with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur (right), former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (second from left) and her coach Vijay Sharma (left) during a felicitation in New Delhi on Monday. — SAI

Olympic medallist Mirabai returns to warm but chaotic reception



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Pandemic Olympics endured heat, and now a typhoon's en route

A rescue boat patrols the rowing course at Sea Forest Waterway after the venue was forced to close for competition Monday in Tokyo because of Tropical Storm Nepartak. (Photo: AP)

Olympic medallist Mirabai returns to warm but chaotic reception

Mirabai Chanu shows her Tokyo Olympics silver medal as she poses with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur (right), former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (second from left) and her coach Vijay Sharma (left) during a felicitation in New Delhi on Monday. — SAI

Manipur to appoint Mirabai Chanu as Additional Superintendent of Police

Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu before her flight to India, in Tokyo. -- PTI

Poor execution costs India women; lose 0-2 to Germany in Olympics women's hockey

India's Vandana Katariya (in blue) makes an unsuccessful charge at the goal against Germany during their Pool 'A' Hockey match at the Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo on Monday. -- PTI

Gymnastics team, tired of ‘sexualization,’ wears unitards

Pauline Schaefer-Betz, of Germany, performs her floor exercise routine during the women's artistic gymnastic qualifications at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->