Kobe Bryant’s career milestones you must know

AP
Published Jan 27, 2020, 4:49 pm IST
Updated Jan 27, 2020, 4:49 pm IST
Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, died in a helicopter crash in California
Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Los Angeles. Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday
 Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Los Angeles. Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday

Here are some of the many highlights of Kobe Bryant’s career. The former Los Angeles Lakers star was killed in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday morning:

— 5-time NBA champion (2000-2002, 2009, 2010)

 

— 2-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player (2009–2010)

— NBA MVP (2008)

— Academy Award winner for animated short film (2018)

— 18-time NBA All-Star (1998, 2000–2016)

— 4-time NBA All-Star Game MVP (2002, 2007, 2009, 2011)

— 11-time All-NBA First Team (2002–2004, 2006–2013)

— 2-time All-NBA Second Team (2000–2001)

— 2-time All-NBA Third Team (1999, 2005)

— 9-time NBA All-Defensive First Team (2000, 2003–2004, 2006–2011)

— 3-time NBA All-Defensive Second Team (2001–2002, 2012)

— 2-time NBA scoring champion (2006–2007)

— 2-time Olympic gold medalist (2008, 2012)

— NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion (1997)

— NBA All-Rookie Second Team (1997)

— Los Angeles Lakers all-time leading scorer (33,643 points)

— Naismith Prep Player of the Year (1996)

