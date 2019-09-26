Sports Other News 26 Sep 2019 MS Dhoni beats Kohli ...
MS Dhoni beats Kohli, stands behind PM Modi in India's most admired list; reports

Published Sep 26, 2019
Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the most admired sportsman in India, standing above present Indian captain Virat Kohli.
Mumbai: According to the latest survey conducted by YouGov, former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the most admired sportsman in India, standing above present Indian captain Virat Kohli. Dhoni stands second overall behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

MS Dhoni acquired an admiration score of 8.58 per cent, while PM Modi acquired an admiration score of 15.66 per cent. Standing below them is Indian industrialist Ratan Tata at 8.02 per cent.

 

Former US President Barack Obama comes in at number four at 7.36 per cent, while American business magnate Bill Gates comes in at number five at 6.96 per cent.

Virat Kohli stands at number seven, just below cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar who comes in at number 6.

Among other sports personalities, Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is more admired than Barcelona talisman, Lionel Messi.

Indian boxer, Mary Kom, is the most admired woman in India with an admiration score of 10.36 per cent. She is the only sportswoman to have been named in the top-25 in women’s category.

The report states that while Bill Gates remains the most admired man in the world, former First Lady Michelle Obama has been replaced by Hollywood star Angelina Jolie as the world’s most admired woman.

"The whole top five men remain unchanged since last year. Former US president Barack Obama comes in second, and the third to fifth places are all occupied by Chinese figures: actor Jackie Chan in third, president Xi Jinping in fourth and businessman Jack Ma in fifth," the report states.

 

