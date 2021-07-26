Sports Other News 26 Jul 2021 Experienced Sharath ...
Sports, In Other News

Experienced Sharath Kamal defeats Tiago, progresses to Round 3

ANI
Published Jul 26, 2021, 9:31 am IST
Updated Jul 26, 2021, 10:01 am IST
Kamal defeated Tiago 4-2 in Round 2 of the men's singles event on Monday in a match that lasted for 48 minutes
Indian paddler Sharath Kamal in a file photo. (Photo: Olympics Official website)
 Indian paddler Sharath Kamal in a file photo. (Photo: Olympics Official website)

Tokyo: India paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal on Monday progressed to Round 3 of the men's singles event after defeating Portugal's Tiago Apolonia here at Tokyo Metropolitan Gym -- Table 1 in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Kamal defeated Tiago 4-2 in Round 2 of the men's singles event on Monday. The entire match lasted for 48 minutes.

 

Tiago was in top form in Game 1 and as a result, he won it 11-2, creating pressure on Sharath at the very start.

India's Kamal staged a comeback in Game 2, winning it 11-8, and as a result, the match came on level terms at 1-1.

Kamal continued with his momentum and he quickly went on to take a 5-0 lead in Game 3. The 39-year-old did not let go of this opportunity and he quickly took a 2-1 lead in the match.

Portugal's Tiago staged a comeback in Game 4, and as a result, the match was poised evenly at 2-2. However, Kamal held his own in the following two games, and as a result, he progressed to the next round.

 

Later in the day, Manika Batra will play her Round 3 match in the women's singles event here in the Olympics.

Tags: sharath kamal, 2020 tokyo olympics
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to, Tokyo


