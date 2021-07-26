Sports Other News 26 Jul 2021 Bonus prize for an O ...
Sports, In Other News

Bonus prize for an Olympic medal: 30 seconds mask-free

AFP
Published Jul 26, 2021, 2:29 pm IST
Updated Jul 26, 2021, 2:29 pm IST
Medal-winners were urged not to abuse the relaxation in the rules
Medal winners will be allowed to take off their mask for 30 seconds on the podium. (Photo: AFP)
 Medal winners will be allowed to take off their mask for 30 seconds on the podium. (Photo: AFP)

Tokyo: Olympic athletes have received an extra incentive for winning a medal after organisers said they could remove their masks for 30 seconds for photos on the podium.

Medal-winners were urged not to abuse the relaxation in the rules at the Tokyo Games, which have been marked by their strict anti-coronavirus measures after opening a year late.

 

"The idea is to give those athletes who have been competing, when everyone else has stepped back, the chance to remove their mask for 30 seconds, staying on those steps for photos," International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams said on Monday.

"I think everyone appreciates, one, that the risk is very, very, very, low, and two, completely understandable."

Athletes are under orders to wear their masks unless training, competing, eating, drinking or sleeping, and are being tested daily.

When standing on the podium, they are now shown a sign telling them to remove their masks briefly for the photographers.

 

However, Adams urged athletes not to abuse the rules and to keep their masks in place unless told to take them off.

"We are making a really special effort today again to remind all of our groups and all of our people that they need to wear their masks," he said.

"There will be specific discussions with people and if we find people who are breaking the rules we will talk to them and ask them to abide by them."

So far this month, 153 people connected with the Games have tested positive. About 85 percent of athletes are vaccinated, according to the IOC.

 

...
Tags: 2020 tokyo olympics, tokyo olympics 2020
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to, Tokyo


Latest From Sports

India's Manika Batra reacts during the Tokyo Olympics Table Tennis Round 3 match against Austrias Sofia Polcanova in Tokyo on Monday. -- PTI

India's women challenge ends with Manika's exit

Kieron Pollard.

Windies captain Pollard wins hearts

Dushmantha Chameera celebrates with his teammates after taking a wicket in this file picture. (Photo: AFP)

Prithvi Shaw's first ball wicket was my satisfaction, says Chameera's wife

India's Sumit Nagal returns a shot to Russia's Daniil Medvedev during their Tokyo Olympic Games men's singles second round tennis match at the Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo on Monday. (Photo: AFP)

Nagal hammered out of Tokyo Olympics by world number two Medvedev



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Angad Bajwa finishes 18th in skeet, Mairaj 25th

Tokyo: India's Mairaj Ahmad Khan during Skeet Men's Qualification round at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo: PTI)

Indian men's team knocks out Kazakhstan, sets up QF against top seed Korea

India's Pravin Jadhav (right) and Atanu Das compete in the men's team eliminations during the Tokyo Olympic Games at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field in Tokyo on Monday. (Photo: AFP)

Super Moms at 2020 Olympics

Mary Kom

Mirabai Chanu creates history, becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver medal

India's Chanu Saikhom Mirabai gestures in the women's 49kg weightlifting competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum on Saturday. (Photo: AFP)

Sailors Nethra at 27th and Vishnu at 14th after day 1 of competitions

Competitors start in the women's one-person dinghy laser radial race 1 during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games sailing competition at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture in Japan on Sunday. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->