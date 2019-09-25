Sports Other News 25 Sep 2019 'Commonwealth G ...
Sports, In Other News

'Commonwealth Games a waste of time and money': India Olympic chief

REUTERS
Published Sep 25, 2019, 4:47 pm IST
Updated Sep 25, 2019, 4:47 pm IST
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has already threatened to boycott the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Indian athletes managed just a silver and a bronze at the Rio Olympics in 2016 but finished third in the medals table at the Commonwealth Games last year. (Photo: Twitter)
 Indian athletes managed just a silver and a bronze at the Rio Olympics in 2016 but finished third in the medals table at the Commonwealth Games last year. (Photo: Twitter)

Mumbai: India should pull out of the Commonwealth Games permanently because a lack of strong competition makes participation a waste of time and money, the country’s Olympic chief Narinder Batra says.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has already threatened to boycott the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England due to the exclusion of shooting which supplied 16 of India’s 66 medals at last year’s event on Australia’s Gold Coast, including seven golds.

 

“These Games have no standard. For me, these are a waste of time and money. We win 70 medals, 100 medals at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) while at the Olympics, we get stuck at two (medals),” IOA President Batra told the Indian Express newspaper in an interview published on Wednesday.

“That means the level of competition isn’t high at CWG. It’s not a ranking tournament either. So why waste time? We should rather go to better competitions and prepare for the Olympics.”

Indian athletes managed just a silver and a bronze at the Rio Olympics in 2016 but finished third in the medals table at the Commonwealth Games last year.

Without shooting, however, India would slip to anywhere between fifth and eighth place in 2022, according to IOA estimates.

India is relentlessly putting pressure on the Commonwealth Games Federation (CFG) to get shooting back on the roster in the 2022 CWG and the country’s sports minister Kiren Rijiju has sought the intervention of the British government for its restoration.

CGF chief Louise Martin is set to meet Batra in the Indian capital on Nov. 14 and the IOA will discuss the matter before that to reach a consensus.

“I’m not in favour of the boycott. In sports, you never use the word boycott. My fundamental principle is either we withdraw permanently or go and compete,” Batra said.

“We will have an internal discussion in IOA before the meeting (with CGF) on Nov. 14. I’ll put up this suggestion in the IOA meeting and see if there is a consensus. We’ll have political decisions as well.

The Commonwealth Games began in Hamilton, Canada in 1930.

“The entire Middle East does not compete in CWG. The USA doesn’t either,” Batra said. “As a sports administrator, it is my duty to make sure India has a strong team for the 2024, 2028, 2032 Olympics. We won’t achieve that by competing at the CWG.”

...
Tags: 2022 birmingham commonwealth games, indian olympic association (ioa)
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Sports

If Virat Kohli manages to breach the code of conduct once again before February 2020, then he will be handed a suspension point, which will be on his record. (Photo: AFP)

Virat Kohli might face suspension from the ICC

Both Ronaldo and Messi have dominated the football scene for more than a decade now. (Photo: AP/AFP/PTI)

Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Virat Kohli has a clear favourite

The 46-year-old Rahul Dravid was the head coach of the India A and Under-19 teams before being handed the NCA role. (Photo: AP)

Rahul Dravid to testify before BCCI ethics officer on Thursday

Shafali Verma’s debut in itself wasn’t fruitful as she couldn’t manage to open her account after departing for a duck. (Photo: Twitter)

Shafali Verma becomes India’s youngest T20I debutant



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Beijing's starfish-shaped Daxing airport opened By Xi Jinping

The third-largest Chinese airline, Air China, is expected to keep flying the bulk of its flights from Beijing Capital International Airport. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sunny Leone to feature in 'Kamasutra'? find out

Sunny Leone.
 

Joaquin Phoenix defends 'Joker' as families of shooting victims voice concern

Joaquin Phoenix as Joker.
 

KTM finally launches the 790 Duke in India

KTM 790 Duke gets four ride modes, an IMU-based 9-level traction control system, and more.
 

PM Modi is India's Prime Minister, but to Donald Trump he's the 'king'

Modi also showered Trump with equal amounts of praise. (Photo: FIle)
 

Tharoor finally manages to find 'authentic' pic of Nehru's US visit

Tharoor put up another photo of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to make his point that most Indian prime ministers have been popular abroad – not just Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

PT Usha honoured with IAAF Veteran Pin

PT Usha was one of three persons from Asia to receive the honour. (Photo: AFP)

Dutee Chand expresses desire to join politics; see tweet

Dutee also won a silver medal each in 100m and 200m in the 2018 Asian Games. (Photo: File)

WWE Superstar Lacey Evans fined for over speeding, continues to play her role; watch

Recently, a video, which was shared on WWE superstar Lacey Evans’ Twitter account, has gone viral. In that video, WWE’s new superstar, Lacey Evans can be seen rebuking a Canadian police officer in Edmonton, on September 21. (Photo:Instagram/Twitter/screengrab)

Bajrang Punia wants wrestling to be made national sport of India

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, however, said he can't discriminate or favour any particular sports. (Photo: File)

Kiren Rijiju rewards wrestlers for their performance in World Wrestling Championships

In the World Wrestling Championships, Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Kumar, Bajrang Punia and Rahul Aware ended up as bronze medallists. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham