Sports Other News 25 Jul 2021 Australia smash worl ...
Sports, In Other News

Australia smash world record to win women's 4x100m relay Olympic gold

AFP
Published Jul 25, 2021, 10:04 am IST
Updated Jul 25, 2021, 10:57 am IST
Canada came second and the United States third
Australia's Cate Campbell (right) and teammates celebrate after setting a world record and winning the final of the women's 4x100m freestyle relay swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Sunday. (Photo: AFP)
  Australia's Cate Campbell (right) and teammates celebrate after setting a world record and winning the final of the women's 4x100m freestyle relay swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Sunday. (Photo: AFP)

Tokyo: Australia shattered the women's 4x100m freestyle world record to win gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, clocking 3mins 29.69 secs to better their own mark set three years ago.

The team of Cate Campbell, Emma McKeon, Meg Harris and Bronte Campbell lowered the 3:30.05 Australia set at the 2018 Commonwealth Games to reinforce their dominance of the event.

 

Canada came second and the United States third.

Cate Campbell brought home the new record with a flying final leg of 52.24sec, but it was set up by McKeon, who swam her 100m in an incredible 51.35, sending a clear signal that she is gold medal favourite in the individual event.

"It's very special to be part of this relay," said Bronte Campbell. "It always is and the competition in Australia is fierce for this relay and that's what makes us so competitive on the international stage.

"It's more than us competing against each other for the spots on the relay. We really are an extended team. We support each other and that's why we've managed to have such a strong team for so long."

 

...
Tags: australian swimming officials, 2020 tokyo olympics
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to, Tokyo


Latest From Sports

India's Pusarla V. Sindhu competes against Ksenia Polikarpova from Israel during their women's singles badminton match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Sunday. (AP Photo)

I've been working on my aggression and technique: Sindhu

2020 Tokyo Olympics. (Photo: AFP)

IOA requests govt to allow contingent to return without COVID-19 RT PCR test report

India's Pusarla V. Sindhu competes against Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova during their women's singles badminton match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Sunday. (AP Photo)

Sindhu makes winning start at Tokyo Olympics

Australia's Ashleigh Barty returns a shot to Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo during their Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's singles first round tennis match at the Ariake Tennis Park on Sunday. (Photo: AFP)

Barty suffers upset defeat at Tokyo tennis tournament



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

IOA requests govt to allow contingent to return without COVID-19 RT PCR test report

2020 Tokyo Olympics. (Photo: AFP)

Arjun, Arvind qualify for semifinals in lightweight double sculls repechage

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh. (Photo: ANI)

Technical snag costs Manu final spot, Heena says don't judge on numbers only

Manu Bhaker of India competes in the women's 10-meter air pistol at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Sunday. (AP Photo)

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)

All eyes on Vikas as boxers open Olympic campaign aiming to negotiate difficult draws

Boxer Vikas Krishan will open India's boxing campaign in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->