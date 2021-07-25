Sports Other News 25 Jul 2021 Arjun, Arvind qualif ...
Arjun, Arvind qualify for semifinals in lightweight double sculls repechage

PTI
Published Jul 25, 2021, 9:40 am IST
Updated Jul 25, 2021, 10:54 am IST
The Indian duo clocked 6:51.36 to finish in the third place at the Sea Forest Waterway
Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh. (Photo: ANI)
Tokyo: Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh qualified for the semifinals of the men's lightweight double sculls repechage at the Tokyo Olympics here on Sunday.

The Indian duo clocked 6:51.36 to finish in the third place at the Sea Forest Waterway.

 

Poland's Jerzy Kowalski and Artur Mikolajczewski finished at the top with a timing of 6:43.44, followed by Spain's Caetano Horta Pombo and Manel Balastegui, who clocked 6:45.71 in the repechage 2.

The semifinals will be on July 27.

Tags: 2020 tokyo olympics
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to, Tokyo


