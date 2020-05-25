62nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

138,536

7,111

Recovered

57,692

3,283

Deaths

4,024

156

Maharashtra50231146001635 Tamil Nadu162778324112 Gujarat140636412858 Delhi134186540261 Rajasthan70283848163 Madhya Pradesh66653408290 Uttar Pradesh62683538161 West Bengal36671339272 Andhra Pradesh2780184156 Bihar257470211 Karnataka208965442 Punjab2060189840 Telangana1854109253 Jammu and Kashmir162180921 Odisha13365507 Haryana118476516 Kerala8485206 Assam393584 Jharkhand3701484 Uttarakhand317583 Chandigarh2621794 Chhatisgarh252640 Himachal Pradesh203594 Tripura1941650 Goa66160 Puducherry41120 Manipur3220 Meghalaya14121 Arunachal Pradesh210 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Sports Other News 25 May 2020 Hockey legend Balbir ...
Sports, In Other News

Hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr, a hero of young India, passes away

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published May 25, 2020, 9:38 am IST
Updated May 25, 2020, 9:48 am IST
He was supreme centre forward at a time when Indian hockey was in its halcyon days
Balbir Singh Sr, hockey legend, passed away on May 25, 2020.
 Balbir Singh Sr, hockey legend, passed away on May 25, 2020.

Chandigarh: Hockey legend and one of India's greatest sporting heroes, Balbir Singh Sr, died at a hospital in Chandigarh on Monday after battling multiple health issues for over two weeks.

The three-time Olympic gold medallist was 96. He is survived by his daughter Sushbir and three sons Kanwalbir, Karanbir, and Gurbir.

 

He will be remembered for playing for and leading India in three Olympic Games and then in 1975 managing the Indian team that won the 1975 World Cup.

The hockey legend was in a semi-comatose state since May 18 and had developed a blood clot in his brain after being first admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali for bronchial pneumonia and high fever. He suffered three cardiac arrests during the course of his treatment. He died at around 6:30 this morning.

His grandson Kabir later sent out a message stating, "Nanaji passed away this morning."

One of the country's most accomplished athletes, Balbir Singh Sr was an iconic centre-forward at a time when hockey was in its halcyon days in newly independent India and was the country's claim to international acclaim. Balbir was the only Indian among 16 legends chosen by the International Olympic Committee across modern Olympic history.

His world record for most goals scored by an individual in the men's hockey final of the Olympics still remains unbeaten.

He had scored five goals in India's 6-1 victory over the Netherlands in the gold medal match of the 1952 Helsinki Games. He was conferred with the Padma Shri in 1957.

Balbir Sr's three Olympic gold medals came in London (1948), Helsinki (1952) as vice-captain, and Melbourne (1956) as captain.

He was also the manager of India's only World Cup-winning side in 1975.

It was the fourth time in the past two years that the former captain and coach was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

In January last year, Balbir Sr spent more than three months in hospital because of bronchial pneumonia.

...
Tags: balbir singh sr, hockey legend


Latest From Sports

Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar

Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar to hit a quarter-century

Representational Image. (AP)

India won't rush its players back to game

Virat Kohli is not likely to enjoy sharing the captaincy, says Nasser Hussain.

Nasser Hussain: Virat's too big for split captaincy, but Shastri ain't

Jaspreet Bumrah (left) poses for a selfie with Yuvraj Singh. (Twitter)

India pacer Bumrah is a hot tip for Arjuna this year



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Formula One paying teams to protect 'ecosystem'

Formula One. Twitter Photo

FIA warns championships against post-pandemic 'turf wars'

Governing body of motor sport

India won't rush its players back to game

Representational Image. (AP)

Will sport ever be the same on return from pandemic?

WHAT SOCIAL DISTANCING? Indian wrestler Rahul Balasaheb Aware (Blue) during his bout against Iran’s Majid Almas Dastan at Asian Wrestling Championships in New Delhi. PTI Photo

Smash hit Jordan documentary fills TV void for NBA fans

In this June 11, 1997 photo, Chicago Bulls Scottie Pippen (R) embraces an exhausted Michael Jordan following their win in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz. AP Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham