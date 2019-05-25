LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

India Open boxing tournament: Mary Kom leads on a golden day

Published May 25, 2019
Updated May 25, 2019, 2:59 am IST
India, who had bagged six golds in the inaugural edition in New Delhi last year, thus doubled their gold count in the continental meet.
Mary Kom (Photo: PTI)
  Mary Kom (Photo: PTI)

Guwahati: Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom and the seasoned L. Sarita Devi spearheaded India’s gold rush at the second India Open boxing tournament, which concluded on Friday.

Asian Games gold medalist Amit Panghal thwarted a spirited challenge from giant killer Sachin Siwach with a well-calculated display to clinch the gold by a split 4-1 verdict in the highly-competitive 52kg men’s category.

 

Overall, India swept the medals in four men’s categories (52kg, 81kg, 91kg and +91kg) and three in women’s (51kg, 57kg and 75kg) to conclude their campaign with 12 of the 18 gold medals up for grabs.

India, who had bagged six golds in the inaugural edition in New Delhi last year, thus doubled their gold count in the continental meet.

