search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, In Other News

Mary Kom scripts history, wins 6th World Boxing Championship gold

PTI
Published Nov 24, 2018, 4:56 pm IST
Updated Nov 24, 2018, 5:37 pm IST
The Indian legend now overtakes Ireland’s Katie Taylor as the first female boxer to clinch six gold medals.
The 35-year-old year outclassed Ukrainian’s Hanna Okhota in the finals on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
 The 35-year-old year outclassed Ukrainian’s Hanna Okhota in the finals on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: MC Mary Kom on Saturday became the most successful boxer in the history of Women's World Championships by winning her sixth gold medal with an unanimous 5-0 result over Ukraine's Hanna Okhota here.

The 35-year-old Mary Kom beat her opponent in the 48kg category without breaking a sweat. She now has an incredible six gold and one silver in the tournament.

 

With this gold, 'Magnificent Mary' also matched Cuban men's legend Felix Savon as the joint most successful pugilist (men and women) in the World Championships history.

The last time she won the top prize in the showpiece was in 2010, in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Before this World Championships, Mary Kom was tied with Ireland's Katie Taylor (five gold and a bronze) on the number of medals won by a woman. Taylor now plies her trade in the professional circuit.

The feisty Manipuri, a mother of three, won a silver in the inaugural edition in 2001 and then went on to win a gold each in the next five consecutive editions -- 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008 and 2010.

Savon, who also won three Olympic gold medals during his illustrious career, won six gold and one silver in heavyweight in the World Championships between 1986 and 1989.

...
Tags: mary kom, aiba women’s world boxing championships, hanna okhota


Related Stories

'Magnificent Mary' and 3 from young brigade assured of medals in Boxing Worlds


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Men, here are 4 personality traits which will help you have more sex

The study, however, goes on to add that the same characteristics don't work as effectively for women. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Politics not sport: Mithali Raj's manager slams 'liar, manipulative' Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur said that she has "no regrets" dropping Mithali Raj as it was a decision taken keeping the team's interests in mind. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Cool video of a spacecraft leaving Earth, from ISS

The images were taken from the European-built Cupola module with a camera set to take pictures at regular intervals.
 

Huawei to showcase PORSCHE DESIGN Mate 20 RS in India on November 27

PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate 20 RS is designed for strength and style with a sleek handcrafted exterior representing the pinnacle in mobile luxury and mobile AI, offering aesthetically pleasing curves.
 

India’s first mobile phone for kids — STAR by Easyfone

The easyfone Star comes with a host of safety features, the likes of which have never been seen in India before. The phone restricts calls (incoming & outgoing) to only pre-configured numbers so that the child can only talk to known people.
 

10 wedding cuisine trends that are here to stay

Traditional weddings are undergoing a visible metamorphosis where the couples prefer to have a wedding ceremony that is more reflective of their personalities. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Syed Modi International: Sameer, Saina win; Ashwini and Satwik enter doubles semis

Saina, who claimed a second gold at Commonwealth Games and an Asian Games bronze this season, beat former national champion Rituparna Das 21-19 21-14 to set up a meeting with Indonesia's Ruselli Hartawan. (Photo: AFP)

Sonia Chahal second Indian in final

The other Indian in action, Simranjit Kaur, had to be content with a bronze after she went down to China’s Dou Dan 1-4 in the light welterweight (64kg) bout.

Former hockey forward Sandeep Michael passes away

Michael (in white) found fame at the senior level in a tournament in Australia in 2003. (Photo: PTI)

MC Mary Kom reaches final of World Championship 48kg final

Mary Kom entered the event with a remarkable tally of five gold medals and a silver to her credit. She last won a world championship medal in 2010 -- a 48kg category gold. (Photo: PTI)

Never bet against LeBron James, he can take over the game: Tim Hardaway

Tim Hardaway Sr feels Larry Drew's LA Lakers have a long way to go, despite the addition of LeBron James. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham