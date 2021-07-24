Sports Other News 24 Jul 2021 Mirabai Chanu create ...
Sports, In Other News

Mirabai Chanu creates history, becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver medal

PTI
Published Jul 24, 2021, 12:22 pm IST
Updated Jul 24, 2021, 1:33 pm IST
Mirabai Chanu (49kg) becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver medal in Olympics
India's Chanu Saikhom Mirabai gestures in the women's 49kg weightlifting competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum on Saturday. (Photo: AFP)
  India's Chanu Saikhom Mirabai gestures in the women's 49kg weightlifting competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum on Saturday. (Photo: AFP)

Tokyo: A confident smile never leaving her face, Mirabai Chanu ended India's over two-decade long wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics, clinching the 49kg category silver medal five years after leaving the same platform in tears following a disastrous debut.

With her historic triumph, she ensured that India was second on the medals tally for now, a feat that has never been achieved before by the country.

 

The diminutive iron lady from Manipur lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) to better Karnam Malleswari's bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics. With this, she exorcised the ghosts of the 2016 Games where she had failed to log a single legitimate lift, leaving her shattered.

"I am very happy, I have been dreaming of this for the past five years. I am very proud of myself right now. I did try for gold but even silver is a great achievement for me," Chanu told reporters after her career-defining triumph for which she had been training in the US for past few months.

 

The 2016 experience was a watershed in her career and Chanu had spoken about how confused she had felt during her debut at the biggest stage. There was none of those nerves to be seen on Saturday, just a very composed and focussed athlete who knew she was destined for the podium.

"I am very happy to win the first medal for India at these Games. I don't just belong to Manipur, I belong to the whole country," she added in response to a query on what it meant for her as a Manipuri.

Her smile shone the brightest during the entire performance on Saturday but also hard to miss were the Olympic rings' shaped earrings that she was sporting, which were a gift from her mother.

 

The gold went to China's Hou Zhihui with an effort of 210kg (94kg+116kg), who created Olympic records in all three categories (snatch, clean and jerk and Total).

Aisah Windy Cantika of Indonesia took home the bronze with an effort of 194kg (84kg+110kg).

Considered her weakness in the run up to the marquee event, Chanu attempted 84kg in her first snatch attempt. The Manipuri took her time and cleanly heaved the barbell.

She lifted 87kg in her next attempt and raised the weight to 89kg, which was 1kg more than her personal best of 88kg that she had lifted at the national championship last year.

 

However, she was unable to better her personal best and settled for 87kg in the snatch event only behind leader Zhihui, who created a new Olympic record with an effort of 94kg.

The Chinese lifter also holds the world mark (96kg) in the category.

In the clean and jerk, world record holder Chanu lifted 110kg and 115kg in the first two attempts.

However, she was unable to raise 117kg in her final attempt, which would have been an Olympic record but it was enough to fetch her a medal and open India's account.

The diminutive Mannipuri broke down after realising that she has secured a medal and hugged head coach Vijay Sharma in jubiliation.

 

She later broke into a punjabi bhangra too to celebrate the historic podium finish.

Delighted by her achievement, not even a face mask could hide Chanu's smile that spread ear to ear at the medal ceremony, where there was a bit of confusion among the winners.

As per COVID-19 protocols laid out for the Games, the winners were supposed to be social distanced and not pose for a group photograph as per the Games protocols.

But the three medallist congratulated each other and came together to get pictures clicked before being asked to distance by an official.

 

An Olympic medal was long overdue for the Indian, who has proved her mettle as a fighter in the international arena time and again.

Her cabinet includes a coveted world championship gold medal, two Commonwealth Games medals -- silver in 2014 and gold in 2018 -- and an Asian Championship bronze.

...
Tags: mirabai chanu, 2020 tokyo olympics
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to, Tokyo


Latest From Sports

Saurabh Chaudhary of India pauses as he competes in the men's 10-meter air pistol at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo: AP)

Saurabh finishes seventh in 10m pistol final after shining in qualifications

India's Deepika Kumari competes in the mixed team match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field on Saturday. (Photo: AFP)

Inconsistent India lose to Korea, make QF exit in mixed pair section

India's B. Sai Praneeth plays a shot against Israel's Misha Zilberman in their men's singles badminton group stage match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza on Saturday. (Photo: AFP)

Chirag-Satwik stuns World No 3, Praneeth lose opener in Tokyo Olympics

Saurabh Chaudhary reached the finals of the men's 10m air pistol event by topping the qualifications. (Photo: AFP)

Sensational Saurabh fires his way into finals as topper, Abhishek Verma misses out



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Saurabh finishes seventh in 10m pistol final after shining in qualifications

Saurabh Chaudhary of India pauses as he competes in the men's 10-meter air pistol at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo: AP)

Inconsistent India lose to Korea, make QF exit in mixed pair section

India's Deepika Kumari competes in the mixed team match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field on Saturday. (Photo: AFP)

Sensational Saurabh fires his way into finals as topper, Abhishek Verma misses out

Saurabh Chaudhary reached the finals of the men's 10m air pistol event by topping the qualifications. (Photo: AFP)

Sharath and Manika outplayed in Tokyo Olympics opener

India's Sharath Kamal (left) and Manika Batra compete during table tennis mixed doubles round of 16 match against Taiwan's Lin Yun-Ju and Cheng I-ching at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo: AP)

Indian judoka Sushila loses her round of 32 clash

Shushila Devi Likmabam of India, right, and Eva Csernoviczki of Hungary compete during their women's 48kg round of 32 judo match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->