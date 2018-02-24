search on deccanchronicle.com
2018 Gymnastics World Cup: Hyderabad’s Aruna Budda Reddy wins bronze in vault

Published Feb 24, 2018, 3:21 pm IST
Updated Feb 24, 2018, 3:27 pm IST
Tjasa Kysslef of Slovenia won a gold medal while Australian Emily Whitehead won silver.
Aruna Budda Reddy registered score of 13.649 to clinch bronze medal in women’s vault at the 2018 Gymnastics World Cup. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
Melbourne: India’s Aruna Budda Reddy won a bronze medal in women’s vault during Gymnastics World Cup here on Saturday.

Pranathi Nayak missed out on a medal as she finished sixth.

Aruna registered score of 13.649 to clinch bronze Tjasa Kysslef of Slovenia, who registered the score of 13.8, won a gold medal. Australian Emily Whitehead won silver after registering the score of 13.699.

Tags: aruna budda reddy, 2018 gymnastic world cup, women's vault
Location: Australia, Victoria, Melbourne




