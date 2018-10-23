search on deccanchronicle.com
Bajrang Punia settles for silver, Otoguro becomes youngest World Champ from Japan

PTI
Published Oct 23, 2018, 10:23 am IST
Updated Oct 23, 2018, 10:23 am IST
19-year old and tactically superior Takuto Otoguro stunned the Indian in the 65kg final.
"It was so near and yet so far. Having reached the final, I expected to win gold but I will have to be satisfied with a silver medal. I am happy to have bettered my bronze medal effort, achieved five years ago at the same venue," said Bajrang Punia, who is now only Indian with two medals from the World Championships. (Photo: PTI)
Budapest: Bajrang Punia's bid to become only the second Indian to win a gold medal at the World Championship fell flat as a tactically superior Takuto Otoguro stunned the Indian in the 65kg final, here on Monday.

Only the fourth Indian ever to make it to the World Championship gold medal match, 24-year-old Bajrang was rattled by the 19-year old Otoguro, who consistently attacked the left leg of Indian and emerged a comfortable 16-9 winner.

 

Otoguru became Japan's youngest World Champion at the age of 19.

Legendary Yuji Takada, who won gold at 1976 Montreal Olympic Games, had become youngest World Champion from Japan at the age of 20 in 1974.

A four-point throw gave Otoguro a an early 5-0 lead, leaving Bajrang to play just a catch-up game. With back-to-back take downs, the Indian reduced the deficit to 4-5.  The Japanese got more points with a step out and led 7-6 at the break.

An early take down at the start of second period handed Otoguro a 9-6 lead. The Japanese kept attacking Bajrang's left leg, a strategy which the Indian struggled to counter.

The Commonwealth Games and Asian Games gold medallist Bajramg eventually had to settle for a silver,  which is his second medal at the Worlds. He had won a bronze won on 2013.

Sushil Kumar, country's first super star to emerge from the wrestling mat, is the lone Indian to win a gold medal at the Worlds, achieving the feat in 2010 in Moscow in the 66kg category.

Apart from Sushil, Amit Dahiya (2013) and Bishambar Singh (1967) are the other Indians to make it to the world championship final in men's free style.

Udey Chand (bronze, 1961), Ramesh Kumar (bronze, 2009), Nar Singh Yadav (2015) are the other men's free style wrestlers to win a medal at the World.

From among female grapplers, only Babita Phogat (bronze, 2012), Geeta Phogat (2012), Alka Tomar (bronze, 2006) are the medal winners at Worlds.

Coach Jagmander Singh was naturally disappointed.

"We all wanted him to win gold, but a silver medal is no mean achievement. Bajrang has been consistent throughout the season and has wrapped up this season with two major titles and a silver medal in the world championships here. And this is what every wrestler dream about," said the coach.

Meanwhile, in the men's free style 70kg category, Praveen Rana won his first bout against Jarvissadam Blesam Tarkong by technical superiority but suffered an indentical defeat against Uzbekistan's Ikhtiyor Navruzov in the pre-quarterfinals.

In the 97kg, Mausam Khatri was knocked out by Venezuela's  Jose Daniel Diaz Robertti 2-12 in the Qualification round.

In the women's event, Sarita won her bouts in the 59kg against Korea's Bobae Kim (8-1) and Ukraine's Sofiia Bodnar (4-0) but lost the quarterfinal by technical superiority to Shoovdor Baatarjavrjav.

However, Seema could not win even one bout in 55kg, losing her pre-quarterfinal to Mongolia's Davaachimeg Erkhembayar by technical superiority.

Tags: world wrestling championships, bajrang punia, takuto otoguro


