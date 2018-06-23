search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, In Other News

Hockey Champions Trophy 2018: Ruthless India maul Pakistan by 4-0 in opener

PTI
Published Jun 23, 2018, 7:26 pm IST
Updated Jun 23, 2018, 7:26 pm IST
While the Indian strikers were on target, the defenders also produced a superlative show to keeping Pakistan forward line at bay.
India, eyeing its maiden Champions Trophy title, will play reigning Olympic champions Argentina in their next round-robin league match on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
 India, eyeing its maiden Champions Trophy title, will play reigning Olympic champions Argentina in their next round-robin league match on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Breda: India blanked arch-rivals Pakistan 4-0 to open its campaign on a rousing note in the final edition of the Champions Trophy Hockey Tournament, here today.

India scored four field goals with comeback man Ramandeep Singh (26th, 60th min) scoring a brace. Young Dilpreet Singh (54th) and Mandeep Singh (57th) were the other scorers.

 

While the Indian strikers were on target, the defenders also produced a superlative show to keeping Pakistan forward line at bay.

India, eyeing its maiden Champions Trophy title, will play reigning Olympic champions Argentina in their next round-robin league match on Saturday.

Tags: india hockey team, pakistan hockey team, men`s hockey champions trophy, fih champions trophy




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saudi Arabia introduces 'pink' women-only parking spaces it lifts driving ban

Saleswomen are also being hired at showrooms (Photo: AFP)
 

Man pulled up for littering slaps legal notice against Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

Previously, Arhhan and his mother hit back at the duo for their behaviour. (Photo: PTI)
 

Police find missing toddler by following paw prints of dog who stuck by him

The child was found without a diaper but was overall in good health (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Ranbir names ex-girlfriends Deepika and Katrina to make a point on an important topic

Ranbir Kapoor’s relationships and break-ups with Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif had made headlines.
 

WhatsApp Beta Update: Disable media visibility for individual contacts

This new addition will prevent your gallery from being flooded with pictures which you don't want to see or store.
 

Men try to save dog being strangled by python in horrifying video

The python slithered its way into the woods (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Haryana issues bizarre 'diktat', asks athletes to share income with state

Manohar Lal Khattar government makes a bizzare move to improve infrastructure of sports in Haryana. (Photo: PTI)

Word-war fires up UFC bout

Leon Edwards

2018 French Open: Del Potro has 'nothing to lose' against 'king of clay' Rafael Nadal

Juan Martin del Potro said he never imagined that the likes of the 20-time Grand Slam champion and Nadal would still be standing in his path at major tournaments almost a decade later. (Photo: AP)

Numbers don't lie: How Pro Kabaddi League is catching up with Indian Premier League

The viewership numbers have grown steadily with each edition and last season’s final witnessed a jump of over 70 percent from the previous title match with 26.2 million tuning in to watch the Patna Pirates beat Gujarat Fortunegiants. (Photo: Pro Kabaddi League)

Manipur CM N Biren Singh assures Sanjita Chanu help, writes to Rajyavardhan Rathore

Chanu, who was also the champion of Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2014, won a gold medal for the country at the Gold Coast CWG 2018 in the 53kg category in weightlifting. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham