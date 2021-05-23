Nation Crime 23 May 2021 Two-time Olympic med ...
Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar arrested in Chhatrasal murder case

PTI
Published May 23, 2021, 12:25 pm IST
Updated May 23, 2021, 12:55 pm IST
Earlier, a Delhi Court had refused to grant anticipatory bail to the Olympic medallist, saying he was prima facie the main conspirator
Olympics medal-winning wrestler Sushil Kumar and his associate Ajay Kumar who have been arrested in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of a wrestler, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (PTI)
New Delhi: Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar and another person were arrested on Sunday in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case that led to the death of a wrestler here, officials said.

Kumar (38) and his associate Ajay, alias Sunil, (48) were arrested from Mundka, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwah said.

 

The case relates to the May 4 incident at the stadium in which wrestler Sagar Rana died and two of his friends, Sonu and Amit Kumar, were injured after they were allegedly assaulted by Sushil Kumar and other wrestlers.

The Delhi Police had announced a reward of Rs one lakh for information leading to the arrest of Sushil Kumar, who had since been on the run.

Another reward of Rs 50,000 was announced for Ajay Kumar's arrest.

Earlier, a Delhi Court had refused to grant anticipatory bail to the Olympic medallist, saying he was prima facie the main conspirator and allegations against him were serious in nature.

 

Non-bailable warrants were issued against him and six others. This came days after a lookout notice was issued against the wrestler.

The Delhi Police filed an FIR in the case under sections 302 (murder), 308 (culpable homicide), 365 (kidnapping), 325 (causing grievous hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

It was also registered under sections 188 (Disobedience to order by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and various sections under the Arms Act.

 

...
