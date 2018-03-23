search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, In Other News

ISSF Junior World Cup: Gold for Elavenil Valarivan as India start strongly

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 23, 2018, 12:53 am IST
Updated Mar 23, 2018, 12:53 am IST
Arjun Babuta bagged his second junior world cup medal, claiming bronze in the men’s 10m air rifle event.
Elavenil Valarivan
 Elavenil Valarivan

New Delhi: Gujarat girl Elavenil Valarivan shattered the qualification world record on her way to gold in the 10m women’s air rifle event of the season’s first International Shooting Sport Federation Junior World Cup rifle/pistol/shotgun in Sydney, Australia, on Thursday and then doubled the feat with the team gold alongside Shreya Agrawal and Zeena Khitta.

Arjun Babuta bagged his second junior world cup medal, claiming bronze in the men’s 10m air rifle event.

 

The 18-year-old Elavenil, competing in her second World Cup, shot 249.8 in the final to claim the top individual honours after a world record 631.4 in qualifying.
After a 9.6, Elavenil sealed the win with a high 10.7 in the 24th shot, getting the better of Chinese Taipei’s Lin Ying-Shin.

“I am really glad with my performance here in Sydney. I have been shooting really well and I knew the way I have been performing over the past few months, a victory of this magnitude was around the corner,” Elavenil, who is trained by Olympic medallist Gagan Narang at his Gun For Glory academy, said.
China’s Wang Zeru took bronze with a score of 228.4 in her first World Cup appearance.

India’s other finalists — Shreya and Zeena — finished sixth and seventh respectively, enough to clinch the team gold medal ahead of Chinese Taipei’s Lin, Tsai Yi-Ting and Hung Chen-Ching. Bronze went to Zhu, Wang and Gao Mingwei of China.

Tags: elavenil valarivan, international shooting sport federation junior world cup




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Can Zuckerberg’s media blitz take the pressure off Facebook?

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during preparation for the Facebook Communities Summit, in Chicago. Zuckerberg embarked on a rare media mini-blitz, in the wake of a privacy scandal involving a Trump-connected data-mining firm. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
 

Study reveals therapy not drugs are the way to cure chronic back or arthritis pain

Opioids are no better than these other drugs at reducing how much pain interferes with daily activities like walking, working, sleeping. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Dr Coffee shares the recipe to a perfect cup of coffee

Keeping the beans in the fridge helps keep the flavour of the beans intact. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

New iOS 11 bug steals users of their privacy

Siri is able to read and dictate the messages when the option is enabled, i.e. when content is hidden from notifications.
 

After touching post for mom, Aamir has his adorable ‘babies’ for company in 2nd pic

Aamir Khan recently took a break from his 'Thugs of Hindostan' shoot to spend time with his mother on his birthday.
 

AI-powered rectangular box can detect Alzheimer’s beforehand

The AI-powered box tracks the moments of the people and detects their behavioural patterns. (Photo: MIT Technology Review)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

No Commonwealth Games, Soumyajit Ghosh could be suspended: TTFI Secretary

Soumyajit Ghosh, who is currently training in Germany, for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, is set to be dropped from the national team, federation secretary MP Singh said on Thursday. (Photo: AFP)

ISSF Junior World Cup: India's Elavenil Valarivan wins Gold in 10m air rifle event

The 18-year-old Elavenil, competing in her second World Cup and first final, shot 249.8 in the women's final to claim the top individual honours. Her 631.4 in the qualification was a new world record. (Photo: Twitter / ISSF)

2018 Commonwealth games: Sakshi Malik eyes gold with new defensive technique

But after her historic Rio performance, Sakshi will head to Gold Coast as a strong medal hope. (Photo: PTI)

18-year-old accuses Arjuna Awardee TT player Soumyajit Ghosh of rape, FIR lodged

The girl alleged that Soumyajit Ghosh, with whom she was in a relationship for last three years, raped her on the pretext of marrying her. (Photo: PTI)

Usain Bolt: I'm a Cristiano Ronaldo fan but my talent is more similar to Lionel Messi

Usain Bolt said that he is a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, but he has more in common with Lionel Messi, saying they both benefited from a natural ability. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham