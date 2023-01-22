  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Sports Other News 22 Jan 2023 WFI's emergency ...
Sports, In Other News

WFI's emergency general council meeting in Ayodhya called off

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 22, 2023, 11:28 am IST
Updated Jan 22, 2023, 11:28 am IST
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat speaks during ongoing protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
 Wrestler Vinesh Phogat speaks during ongoing protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Ayodhya: The Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) emergency general council meeting, scheduled here for Sunday, was called off after the Sports Ministry directed it to suspend all ongoing activities owing to the various allegations against the sports body and its president.

The ministry Saturday said it has asked the WFI to suspend "all ongoing activities with immediate effect", including the Ranking Tournament in Gonda, UP, the federation president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's stronghold.

Sharan has been accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers and working like a dictator by some of the country's top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya.

The ministry on Saturday also suspended WFI's assistant secretary Vinod Tomar, a fallout of the grapplers' allegations of sexual harassment and corruption against the sports body's chief.

It had decided to suspend Tomar, "with immediate effect, to ensure proper functioning of WFI".

On Friday, Sharan's son Prateek had said that his father would issue a statement on the allegations against him after the sports body's meeting.

While the ministry has directed Sharan to stay away from the day-to-day affairs of the WFI, he was present during the wrestling event in Nandini Nagar on Saturday.

Also on Friday, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had announced the formation of an oversight committee to probe the charges levelled by the top wrestlers against Sharan and his body.

The ministry is expected to announce the names of its oversight committee members on Sunday.

In a press release on Saturday, the ministry said it "has communicated to the Wrestling Federation of India on Saturday that in view of the Government's decision to appoint an Oversight Committee to investigate the various allegations raised by athletes against the Federation, WFI will suspend all ongoing activities with immediate effect, unless the Oversight Committee is formally appointed and takes over the day to day functioning of WFI". 

...
Tags: wrestling federation of india (wfi), women wrestlers, wfi president, brij bhushan sharan singh
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya


Latest From Sports

India's Washington Sundar, right, celebrates with captain Rohit Sharma the dismissal of New Zealand's Glenn Phillips during the second one-day international cricket match between India and New Zealand in Raipur, India, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo: AP)

Rohit lauds pace bowlers as India clinch ODI series

India's captain Rohit Sharma, left, celebrates scoring runs with batting partner Shubhman Gill during the second one-day international cricket match between India and New Zealand in Raipur, India, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.

India crush New Zealand by 8 wickets, take unassailable 2-0 lead

India's Washington Sundar, centre behind, celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Glenn Phillips with his teammates during the second one-day international cricket match between India and New Zealand in Raipur, India, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo: AP)

Indian pacers skittle out New Zealand for 108 in second ODI

Indian hockey players during a practice session ahead of their match against Wales at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023, at Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Hardik-less India seek better show from strikers in must-win match against NZ



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Wrestlers call off protest after Sharan asked to step aside as WFI president

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh speaks with the media regarding recent allegations of sexual harassment against him, in Gonda district (PTI Photo)

Indian kickboxer dies after blow to the head

Yora Tade. (Twitter)

Bhaskar Bhatt set to be women's boxing head coach; no trials for WC

ronze medalist India's Lovlina Borgohain holds her medal after the ceremony for their women's welter weight 64-69kg competition at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo in this file photow. (Photo: AP)

HCA plans decisive move to end Azhar role: special general meeting today

Hyderabad Cricket Association president Md Azharuddin. (DC Image)

Hyderabad set for Formula E debut on February 11 next year

The Formula E cars are set to vroom on the streets of Hyderabad on February 11. (Photo: Mahindra)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->