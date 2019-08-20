Sports Other News 20 Aug 2019 Showcause notice to ...
Showcause notice to wrestler Sakshi Malik for indiscipline

PTI
Published Aug 20, 2019, 2:07 am IST
Updated Aug 20, 2019, 2:07 am IST
Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik has been issued a show cause notice by the WFI for leaving the national camp without permission.
New Delhi: Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik has been issued a show cause notice by the Wrestling Federation India for leaving the national camp without permission as 25 campers have been expelled for the same offence.

In a shocking turn of events, 25 out of of the 45 women grapplers, who train at the SAI centre in Lucknow, reported absent from the national camp without taking permission from the National Federation.

 

Out of these 25, three grapplers including Sakshi (62kg), Seema Bisla (50kg) and Kiran (76kg) had recently qualified for the World Championship. The trio has been issued showcause notices and their deadline from submitting reply is Wednesday.

According to WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar, once the Indian squads left for Belarus and Estonia for preparatory tournaments, the remaining wrestlers left the camp without seeking permission.

Asked if WFI will stop Sakshi, Seema and Kiran from participating in the Worlds, Tomar said,”I can’t comment on it as of today. The Federation will decide soon.” 

Wrestlers expelled from National camp:
50kg: Indu Chaudhary, Preeti, Sheetal Tomar. 53kg: Seema, Keemti, Raman Yadav. 55kg: Pinky. 57kg: Pinki Rani. 59kg: Manju, Ankita, Rani Rana. 62kg: Sakshi Malik, Rachna, Pooja. 65kg: Anita, Gargi Yadav, Ritu Malik. 68kg: Rajni, Naina, Kavita. 76kg: Kiran, Jyoti, Sudesh, Pooja, Rani.

...
