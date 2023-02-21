Kishan bats for sports for Atmanirbhar Bharat

  
DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 21, 2023, 12:01 am IST
Updated Feb 21, 2023, 7:29 am IST
Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy and senior BJP leader K Laxman felicitate national badminton team coach Pullela Gopichand during the inauguration of Khelo Telangana - Jeeto Telangana sports festival in Hyderabad (S. Surender Reddy/DC)
 Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy and senior BJP leader K Laxman felicitate national badminton team coach Pullela Gopichand during the inauguration of Khelo Telangana - Jeeto Telangana sports festival in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy said on Monday that the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre had encouraged sportspersons in a big way through its Khelo Bharat scheme, which sanctioned Rs. 25 lakh for winning players to purchase necessary equipment to shine in their respective sporting fields.

Inaugurating the ‘Khelo Telangana-Jeeto Telangana’ sports festival being organised in Secunderabad, the Union minister underscored the importance of encouraging sports competitions for Telangana's overall development, emphasising the importance of maintaining a healthy mind in contributing to the nation's overall development, and that the government should provide playgrounds at every village and colony in the state to encourage rural games and players.

The Prime Minister had launched the Khelo Bharat programme to encourage young people to participate in games and sports, he stated. The Youth Sports Festival in Telangana would last through March.

Kishan Reddy, who was the chief guest at the venue of Youth Sports Festival held at Nizam College Ground on Monday, asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked all MPs to organise games and sports meets in their respective constituencies to encourage youth to showcase their talent.

"Sports events are being conducted in all Parliamentary constituencies across the country as part of 'Azadi ka Amritotsav'. The government must promote and develop rural games like kabaddi and Kho-Kho by providing the necessary facilities and infrastructure for players to excel in their particular sporting fields," he said.

Kishan Reddy emphasised the necessity of becoming a ‘Atmanirbhar' in the sports environment, believing that we need to promote a rural game culture in order to make sport a viable career option. “We will organise competitions covering all sporting fields and select winners. The winners will participate in city-level and town-level sports meets. The winners will get a cash prize of `25 lakh for purchasing sports equipment," he stated.

A total of 400 teams have registered for the Youth Sports Festival, and 250 kabaddi teams, comprising both men’s and women’s teams, will compete. A large number of players are using the NTR and Parade Ground to participate in various games.

"To help the youth, the government should consider building playgrounds in every village," Kishan Reddy remarked. BJP MP Dr K. Laxman said that he would also organise ‘Khelo Hyderabad-Jeeto Hyderabad’ sports festival in the city. “Education and sports are like two eyes to create a vision for a robust India. We have to encourage youth from rural areas by organising sports and games meet. Parents need to encourage their children to participate in games and sports at a very young age," the BJP MP said.

Badminton player Pullela Gopi Chand stated that the PM initiated Khelo Bharat to inspire sportsmen, to showcase their talent, while encouraging all to participate in the festival to learn more about sports and demonstrate their talent.

Tags: g. kishan reddy, narendra modi, nizam college grounds, khelo bharat scheme, pullela gopi chand
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


