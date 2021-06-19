Sports Other News 19 Jun 2021 Milkha Singh to be c ...
Milkha Singh to be cremated on Saturday evening

PTI
Published Jun 19, 2021, 11:07 am IST
Updated Jun 19, 2021, 11:07 am IST
The 91-year-old sporting icon died on Friday night after a month-long battle with COVID-19
former Indian track and field sprinter Milkha Singh arrives for the gala screening of his life story, the Bollywood Film 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', in central London. - Milkha Singh, one of India's most successful track athletes who overcame childhood tragedy to seek Olympic glory, has died aged 91 after a long battle with Covid-19, Indian media said on June 18, 2021. (AFP File)
Chandigarh: Milkha Singh, one of independent India's biggest sporting icons, who died of COVID-19 complications, will be cremated here on Saturday evening.

"The cremation will take place at 5 pm today (Saturday)," a spokesperson for the family, said.

 

The 91-year-old Milkha Singh died on Friday night after a month-long battle with COVID-19. He had lost his former national volleyball captain wife Nirmal Kaur to the same ailment. The Padma Shri awardee, who was nicknamed 'The Flying Sikh' for his accomplishments, is survived by his golfer son Jeev Milkha Singh and three daughters.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh condoled his death.

"Upset and saddened to hear of Milkha Singh Ji's demise. It marks the end of an era and India & Punjab are poorer today," Amarinder Singh said in a tweet.

 

"My condolences to the bereaved family & millions of fans. The legend of the Flying Sikh will reverberate for generations to come. Rest in peace Sir!

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said India has lost a great athlete.

"Milkha Ji has left us but he will always inspire every Indian to shine for the country. Flying Sikh' will always live in the hearts of the Indians," Khattar tweeted.

