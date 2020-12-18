Sports Other News 18 Dec 2020 Russia banned from u ...
Sports, In Other News

Russia banned from using its name, flag at next 2 Olympics

AP
Published Dec 18, 2020, 1:12 am IST
Updated Dec 18, 2020, 10:17 am IST
Rusada was also ordered to pay $1.27 million to WADA
In this Feb. 23, 2014 file photo the Russian national flag (right) flies after it is hoisted next to the Olympic flag during the closing ceremony of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. — AP
 In this Feb. 23, 2014 file photo the Russian national flag (right) flies after it is hoisted next to the Olympic flag during the closing ceremony of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. — AP

Geneva: Russia was banned Thursday from using its name, flag and anthem at the next two Olympics or at any world championships for the next two years.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport's ruling also blocked Russia from bidding to host major sporting events for two years.

 

Russian athletes and teams will still be allowed to compete at next year's Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, as well as world championships including the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, if they are not implicated in doping or covering up positive tests.

The punishments are less than the four-year ban the World Anti-Doping Agency had proposed.

One small win for Russia is the proposed team name at major events. The name “Russia” can be retained on uniforms if the words “Neutral Athlete” or “Neutral Team” have equal prominence, the court said.

 

Still, the court's three judges imposed the most severe penalties on Russia since allegations of state-backed doping and cover-ups emerged after the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

The case centered on accusations that Russian state authorities tampered with a database from the Moscow testing laboratory before handing it over to WADA investigators last year. It contained likely evidence to prosecute long-standing doping violations.

The CAS process was formally between WADA and the Russian anti-doping agency. The Russian agency, known as Rusada, was ruled non-compliant last year    a decision upheld Thursday by the three judges.

 

Rusada was also ordered to pay $1.27 million to WADA.

When a four-day hearing was held in Lausanne last month, Russian athletes and their lawyers took part as third parties arguing they should not be punished for misconduct by state officials not working in sports.

Giving WADA the lab database by a December 2018 deadline was a key condition for Rusada being reinstated three months earlier when a previous expulsion from the anti-doping community was lifted.

...
Tags: tokyo olympic, world anti doping agency


Latest From Sports

Australia’s Mitchell Starc (third from right) celebrates with teammates after bowling out India’s Prithvi Shaw on the opening day of their first Test at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Thursday. — AP

Australia get a grip as India end Day One at 233/6

Sri Lanka Cricket International Venues Manager Godfrey Dabrera in this photo.

Hosting all LPL matches at one venue was a real challenge, admits Godfrey Dabrera

Leicester’s James Maddison (right) celebrates his goal against Brighton in their Premier League match at the King Power Stadium in Leicester on Sunday. — AP

Leaders Tottenham, Liverpool held, Arsenal beaten by Burnley

A file photo of India captain Virat Kohli (left) and Australia’s Aaron Finch. — AFP

Aaron Finch warns Aussies about ‘ruthless’ Kohli



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

NASCAR investigating noose found in Bubba Wallace garage at Alabama race

NASCAR has launched an investigation after a noose was found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace. (AP Photo)

MGM pitches plan for NBA to finish season in Vegas: report

A view of the guest rooms at the shuttered MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip illuminated to form the shape of a heart as a result of the statewide shutdown due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus. AFP Photo

Varun Chakravarthy is spinning reality out of dreams

Varun Chakravarthy

Shooting for the sky

Esha Singh

Formula One-bound Mick Schumacher wins F2 title season

Mick Schumacher in this file photo. - AFP
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham