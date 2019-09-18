Vinesh Phogat bags bronze in World Wrestling Championships

Phogat became the first Indian wrestler to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in the 53 kg category. (Photo: PTI)

Nur Sultan: India wrestler Vinesh Phogat clinched a bronze in women's 53-kg World Wrestling Championships after defeating Greece's Maria Prevolariki by 4-1 here on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Vinesh Phogat secured a spot for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after an impressive 8-2 win against USA's Sarah Hildebrandt.

Moreover, Phogat became the first Indian wrestler to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in the 53 kg category.

Phogat bagged back-to-back gold medals in the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games. In the 2018 Asian Games, she clinched a gold medal in the 50 kg category.