COVID scare at Olympics: 3 athletes test positive, 2 staying at Olympic Village

The development comes a day after a non-athlete at the Village tested positive for the dreaded virus
Atheletes during a ceremony to see off the first batch of Indian athletes as they leave for Tokyo to participate in the Olympics, in New Delhi. (PTI)
  Atheletes during a ceremony to see off the first batch of Indian athletes as they leave for Tokyo to participate in the Olympics, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Tokyo: Three athletes, two of them staying at the Olympic Village, have tested positive for COVID-19, the Games Organising Committee announced on Sunday.

It is the first instance of athletes staying at the village catching the infection. Their identities have not been revealed by the organisers. The third infected athlete is staying at a designated Games hotel.

 

A total of 10 cases were detected on the day, including five "Games concerned personnel", one contractor, and a journalist, according to the COVID-19 Positive Case List uploaded by the OC here.

The total number of Games-related COVID cases have now risen to 55 as per the OC records.

The first batch of Indian athletes for the Games left on Saturday and have landed in Tokyo this morning. 

