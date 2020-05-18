54th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

91,463

814

Recovered

34,646

389

Deaths

2,896

24

Maharashtra3070670881135 Gujarat109894308625 Tamil Nadu10585353874 Delhi97554202148 Rajasthan50832992128 Madhya Pradesh47902315243 Uttar Pradesh42582441104 West Bengal2576892232 Andhra Pradesh2380135350 Punjab1946125732 Telangana150997134 Bihar12514738 Karnataka114649737 Jammu and Kashmir101351311 Haryana85445313 Odisha6721663 Kerala5774934 Jharkhand211973 Chandigarh191403 Tripura156420 Assam90412 Uttarakhand82511 Himachal Pradesh75353 Chhatisgarh66560 Puducherry1690 Goa1570 Meghalaya13111 Manipur320 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Sports Other News 18 May 2020 India won't rus ...
Sports, In Other News

India won't rush its players back to game

REUTERS
Published May 18, 2020, 1:26 pm IST
Updated May 18, 2020, 1:26 pm IST
Stadiums and sports complexes are reopening to allow athletes to train but there will be no events staged that would draw spectators
Representational Image. (AP)
 Representational Image. (AP)

New Delhi: India’s cricketers will not be rushed back into training even after the country gave the green light on Sunday for sports facilities to open, the national cricket board has said.

India has extended a nationwide lockdown to May 31 as it tries to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, and while stadiums and sports complexes are reopening to allow athletes to train there will be no events staged that would draw spectators.

 

With travel and other restrictions in place, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said it would wait before scheduling any training camp for its contracted players.

“... the safety and well-being of its athletes and support staff is paramount and (it) will not rush into any decision that can hamper or jeopardize India’s efforts in containing the spread of the virus,” BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal said in a statement late on Sunday.

India are scheduled to tour Sri Lanka in June for a limited-overs series but that trip is likely to be postponed due to the pandemic.

India’s cricketers have been cooling their heels at home during the lockdown, which has seen the Indian Premier League postponed indefinitely.

Dhumal told Reuters last week the BCCI was looking for a new window for the Twenty20 league later in the year to avoid a potential $530 million loss.

...
Tags: bcci, indian sports, stadiums open, coronavirus, covid-19, lockdown
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Sports

Virat Kohli is not likely to enjoy sharing the captaincy, says Nasser Hussain.

Nasser Hussain: Virat's too big for split captaincy, but Shastri ain't

Jaspreet Bumrah (left) poses for a selfie with Yuvraj Singh. (Twitter)

India pacer Bumrah is a hot tip for Arjuna this year

Even if COVID-19 hadn’t shut the world down, Shastri would in all probability have been at the Alibaug establishment at this time of the year, because the IPL would have been in full swing.

Ravi Shastri enjoys downtime amid lockdown

Ewie Cronje (Twitter)

Late Hansie Cronje's father no more



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

This Kuttappa was the Baahubali of Coorg hockey

Pandanda Kuttappa

Tokyo Games not contingent on virus vaccine: IOC official

IOC member from Australia John Coates. Twitter Photo

Chess legend Kasparov to play in new Online Nations Cup

Garry Kasparov playing with children. Chess24.com

Smash hit Jordan documentary fills TV void for NBA fans

In this June 11, 1997 photo, Chicago Bulls Scottie Pippen (R) embraces an exhausted Michael Jordan following their win in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz. AP Photo

Families sue helicopter company in deadly Kobe Bryant crash

Wreckage of the helicopter that crashed near Calabasas, California, in which former NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant, his 13-year old daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed. AP Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham