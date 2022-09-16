  
Sports Other News 16 Sep 2022 15-year-old Bengalur ...
Sports, In Other News

15-year-old Bengaluru teen Pranav Anand becomes India's 76th Chess Grandmaster

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 16, 2022, 2:17 pm IST
Updated Sep 16, 2022, 2:17 pm IST
The 15-year-old grand master, having already met the other requirements that are necessary for a GM title, achieved the honour late on Thursday.
 The 15-year-old grand master, having already met the other requirements that are necessary for a GM title, achieved the honour late on Thursday.

CHENNAI: Bengaluru teenager Pranav Anand became India's 76th Grandmaster after he crossed the 2,500 Elo mark in the ongoing World Youth Chess Championship in Mamaia, Romania.

The 15-year-old, having already met the other requirements that are necessary for a GM title, achieved the honour late on Thursday.

To become a GM, a player has to secure three GM norms and cross the live rating of 2,500 Elo points.

Anand had scored the third and final GM norm at the 55th Biel Chess Festival in Switzerland in July.

“He is passionate towards chess. Extremely interested and passionate towards the game. He can work for any number of hours,” Anand's coach V Saravanan told PTI.
“He is especially good in calculation and end games...they are his two biggest strengths right now,” Saravanan said about his ward's ninth round win in the under-16 section of the World Youth Chess Championship 2022.

“Also, the most important reason for Pranav's achievement is the dedication of his family, his mother, father...They have spent so much time on and supported him.”

“If the pandemic was not there, Pranav could have become a GM at least a year ago. He is one of the most talented kids I have ever come across,” the International Master added.

Anand had secured his third and final GM norm in Biel by drawing his game against Spain number five GM Eduardo Iturrizaga Bonelli (2619) in the penultimate round.

He had also beaten GM Maxime Lagarde of France (2631), GM Sethuraman S P(2623), drawn with GM Aryan Chopra (2610) and GM Shant Sargsyan of Armenia (2661) in the event.

His first two GM norms came in the Sitges Open (in January 2022) and Vezerkepso GM Round Robin (March 2022) tournaments.

...
Tags: chess grand master, pranav anand
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Related Stories

Tamil Nadu has a historical link to Chess
Hyderabad's Rahul is chess grandmaster

Latest From Sports

The 45-year-old replaces former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene, who has been elevated to the role of global head of performance by the franchise. (Photo: AP)

Mark Boucher named head coach of Mumbai Indians

File photo Roger Federer. (Photo: AP)

Tennis legend Roger Federer announces his retirement

Pakistani cricket umpire Asad Rauf speaks during a news conference in Lahore, Pakistan, on May 29, 2013. (Photo: PTI)

Former Pakistan umpire Asad Rauf dies of cardiac arrest

(L-R) India and Pakistan captains, Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam before their Asia Cup match. (File photo: Twitter)

T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan sold out: ICC



MOST POPULAR

 

Telangana man dies of heart attack after seeing a big monkey inside home

Raju’s wife woke up early in the morning to fetch water from the tap outside their house and forgot to close the door. A while later, a big monkey entered the house. (Photo: AFP)
 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Neeraj Chopra wins silver in World Athletics Championships, scripts history again

Silver medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during a medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP)

Two Karimnagar students picked for netball national tourney

Krishna and school assistant K. Aruna have extended financial support to the two students. — DC Image

KCR praises Nikhat Zareen for winning gold

The CM stated that Zareen's win had once again brought laurels to Telangana as well as India on the global platform with her gold medal in Commonwealth Games. (Twitter)

Sanjay's hattrick goes in vain as France stun title holders India 5-4 in Jr Hockey WC

Indian players celebrate after a goal during FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup 2021 match between India and France at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

AFI condoles former Asian Games medallist Sobti's death

Born in Punjab, the actor who had just turned 74, in December last year was also an athlete. He had participated in hammer throw and won several medals for India in the Asian and Commonwealth Games and even participated in the Olympics. (Image: Twitter/@Tushar_KN)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->