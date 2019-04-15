LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports Other News 15 Apr 2019 Tiger Woods wins Mas ...
Sports, In Other News

Tiger Woods wins Masters to claim first major in 11 years

REUTERS
Published Apr 15, 2019, 8:44 am IST
Updated Apr 15, 2019, 8:46 am IST
A gritty two-under 70 clinched a one-shot victory over Dustin, Brooks and Xander earning the 43-year-old a 15th major title.
Not since the 2008 U.S. Open had Woods hoisted a major trophy while the last of his four Augusta titles came in 2005, his fifth Green Jacket leaving him one short of another Nicklaus record. (Photo: AP)
 Not since the 2008 U.S. Open had Woods hoisted a major trophy while the last of his four Augusta titles came in 2005, his fifth Green Jacket leaving him one short of another Nicklaus record. (Photo: AP)

Augusta: Tiger Woods completed one of sport’s great all-time comebacks to end an 11-year major title drought at the Masters on Sunday by claiming a fifth Green Jacket.

A gritty two-under 70 clinched a one-shot victory over Dustin Johnson, Brooks Keopka and Xander Schauffele earning the 43-year-old a 15th major title that many thought would never come and instantly renewed talk of a run at Jack Nicklaus’s record of 18.

 

Not since the 2008 U.S. Open had Woods hoisted a major trophy while the last of his four Augusta titles came in 2005, his fifth Green Jacket leaving him one short of another Nicklaus record.

The victory also marked the first time Woods had reached the winner’s circle at major without leading after 54 holes. Overnight leader Francesco Molinari title charge collapsed with two double bogeys.

...
Tags: tiger woods, augusta masters
Location: United States, Georgia, Augusta-Richmond County


Latest From Sports

Champions Bayern Munich eased past hosts Fortuna Duesseldorf 4-1 on Sunday with winger Kingsley Coman scoring twice, to go a point clear at the top of the Bundesliga. (Photo: AP)

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich blows away Duesseldorf 4-1 to reclaim top spot

The victory was the ninth straight win for City in the Premier League and manager Pep Guardiola says they will need to extend that run to 14 victories to successfully defend their title. (Photo: AFP)

Premier League: Sterling nets brace as City races past Palace 3-1 to reclaim 1st rank

After a fascinatingly even first half, Liverpool turned on the style after the break with a 51st minute header from Sadio Mane and then a long-range screamer from Salah two minutes later blowing Chelsea away. (Photo: AP)

Premier League: Mane, Salah sinks Chelsea 2-0

Two goals from Kalidou Koulibaly either side of an Arkadiusz Milik strike confirmed Chievo’s demotion despite Bostjan Cesar’s late consolation, after a miserable season in which the Verona club have recorded just one win in 32 games. (Photo: AFP)

Serie A: Napoli thrashes Chievo 3-1, deplays Juventus' title celebrations



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

When you love your porn collection more than your parents

The man is seeking triple financial damages of roughly $87,000. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Sriram Raghavan's 'Andhadhun' crosses Rs 200 cr mark at China box office!

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu in AndhaDhun. (YouTube screengrab)
 

Cars in demand: Maruti Alto, Renault Kwid top segment sales in March 2019

Only other competition is the Renault Kwid and Datsun redi-Go.
 

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp back online

The issue comes after Facebook experienced one of its longest outages in March, when some users around the globe could not access Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp for more than 24 hours.
 

Times Square overloads with Sikh culture as thousands tie turban on 'Turban Day'

As part of the commemoration of Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary as well as to mark Baisakhi, this year the Consulate associated with The Sikhs of NY on Turban Day. (Photo:AP)
 

Watch: Worlds's largest plane makes debut, can fly into space

Stratolaunch, a giant six-engine aircraft with the world’s longest wingspan , makes its historic first flight from the Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, California. (Photo:AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Seventh season to kick off on July 19

Bengaluru Bulls are the defending champions of the Pro Kabaddi League. (Photo: Pro Kabaddi League)

WrestleMania 35: Underdog Kofi Kingston walks away as WWE SmackDown champion

The crowd favourite Kofi lived up to his reputation after being beaten and bruised by Bryan to emerge victorious in front of a capacity crowd at the MetLife Stadium. (Photo: WWE Twitter)

Deepa Damodaran defends her crown at JK Rally

Vinisha Sawant and Ayoshmita Biswas pose with the team after claiming the third place in the JK Tyre Women’s Rally in Mumbai.

Wrestlemania 35: Batista fails to end HHH’s career, on-course to end Thanos’ life

The two former Evolution members went on to headline ‘The Grandest Stage of Them All’ after The Game decided to put his in-ring career on the line. (Photo: WWE/Twitter)

Women Empowerment: WWE hosts its first-ever women’s Wrestlemania main event

As per an article by Forbes, this isn’t the first time that the women wrestlers are participating in WWE. (Photo: WWE/ Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham