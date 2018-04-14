search on deccanchronicle.com
CWG 2018: MC Mary Kom becomes 1st Indian woman boxer to win gold

PTI
Published Apr 14, 2018, 8:43 am IST
Updated Apr 14, 2018, 8:43 am IST
Mary Kom defeated Northern Ireland's Kristina O'Hara in the final 5-0 to clinch her maiden Commonwealth Games gold.
 Five-time world champion and Olympic bronze-medallist, Mary Kom, was competing in her debut Commonwealth Games, also perhaps her last, and made it a memorable one with yet another dominating performance to claim an unanimous verdict of 5-0. (Photo: AFP)

Gold Coast: The legend of M C Mary Kom (48kg) grew larger as she added the Commonwealth Games gold to her packed medal cabinet, thrashing Northern Ireland's Kristina O'Hara in the final here on Saturday.

The 35-year-old five-time world champion and Olympic bronze-medallist was competing in her debut Commonwealth Games, also perhaps her last, and made it a memorable one with yet another dominating performance to claim an unanimous verdict of 5-0.

The 22-year-old O'Hara, who works as a carer at a nursing home when she is not trading punches in the ring, lacked the finesse to counter the experienced Indian and failed to take advantage of her longer reach.

Mary Kom struck her at will, her right hooks being especially telling.

By the second round, Mary Kom seemed to be thoroughly enjoying herself in the ring against her timid rival.

Mary Kom had claimed the Asian Championships gold five months ago, before ensnaring the top honours at the India Open in January. She had won a silver medal at the Strandja Memorial Tournament in Bulgaria before coming here.

