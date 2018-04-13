search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, In Other News

CWG 2018: India to appeal against CGF decision to send back 2 athletes

PTI
Published Apr 13, 2018, 11:15 am IST
Updated Apr 14, 2018, 11:06 am IST
Indian race walker KT Irfan and triple jumper Rakesh Babu were ordered to return home after the duo breached the no needle policy.
While Irfan was already through with his 20km race walk event, finishing 13th. (Photo: AP)
 While Irfan was already through with his 20km race walk event, finishing 13th. (Photo: AP)

Gold Coast: The Indian contingent at the Commonwealth Games will appeal against the CGF court's decision to oust two of the country's athletes for violating the no needle policy here.

"We don't agree with some decisions, and we will discuss with our higher authorities. We will appeal against these decisions," General Team Manager, Namdev Shirgaonker said addressing a press conference that was also attended by the Indian chef-de-mission Vikram Sisodia.

 

Indian race walker KT Irfan and triple jumper Rakesh Babu were on Friday ordered to return home from the Games and a strong reprimand issued to the Indian officials here after the duo was found guilty of breaching the event's strict no needle policy.

"Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi are with immediate effect not permitted to participate in the Games. The accreditation of Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi was suspended with effect from 09:00 hours on April 13, 2018. Both athletes were removed from the Games Village," the Commonwealth Games Federation President Louise Martin said in a strongly-worded statement.

"We have asked the Commonwealth Games Association of India to ensure both athletes depart Australia on the first flight available," it added.

While Irfan was already through with his 20km race walk event, finishing 13th, the 28-year-old Rakesh Babu was to participate in today's triple jump final after qualifying 12th for the competition but was unlikely to compete due to injury. There is no doping offence involved.

"There is a lot of confusion, why our athletes were banned, how they confirmed this. Why was Irfan banned when the syringe was found in Babu's bag," Indian athletics team manager Ravinder Choudhry said.

"How is the CGF so confident that both athletes were using the same syringe. Babu admitted but what Irfan," he added.

The latest embarrassment comes after the Indian contingent escaped unscathed when a needle was found outside a boxer's room.

At that time the CGF had merely issued a reprimand to India for not disposing the syringe as prescribed, clearing the country of any declaration norm violations.

The Commonwealth Games Federation Federation Court heard the latest complaint yesterday after it was brought to its notice by the CGF Medical Commission.

"The Chef de Mission of the Commonwealth Games Association of India, General Team Manager, Namdev Shirgaonker; Athletics Team Manager, Ravinder Chaudhry; two athletes, Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi; and other individuals (Team Managers) associated with CGA India were found by the CGF Federation Court to be in breach of the CGF No Needle Policy for the Games (the No Needle Policy). All five individuals were found to be in breach of the Policy," the CGF stated.

Tags: 2018 commonwealth games, kt irfan, rakesh babu, commonwealth games federation (cgf)


Related Stories

CWG 2018: Needle found in a cup in bedroom! India's KT Irfan, Rakesh Babu sent home
CWG 2018: Shooters Anish Bhanwala, Tejaswini Sawant claim gold medals


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India Book of Records registers youngest drone developer

Aryaman Verma built a Quadcopter. (Photo: ANI)
 

Coimbatore student attempts Guinness World Records in yoga

The student S. Vaishnavi's aim is to participate in the Olympics and win a gold medal for India. (Photo: ANI)
 

Commonwealth Games 2018: Record-breaking Sanjeev Rajput shoots gold

Sanjeev Rajput has previously won a silver in the same event at the 2014 Glasgow Games and was a bronze medal winner in the 2006 edition of the Games held in Melbourne. This is first gold medal in CWG and third overall in these Games. (Photo: PTI)
 

CWG 2018: It's Saina Nehwal vs PV Sindhu final, Kidambi Srikanth in fray for gold

London Olympic bronze-medallist Saina Nehwal take on Rio Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu in the Commonwealth Games 2018 women’s singles final while Kidambi Srikanth takes on Lee Chong Wei in the gold-medal match. (Photo: AP)
 

Apple warns its employees on leaking information

The company has stated that the 'leakers' are getting caught faster than ever, on its internal memo released to the employees.
 

Pollution may be putting at Alzheimer's, suicide risk

Ambient air pollution is a key modifiable risk for millions of people across the globe. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Commonwealth Games 2018: Record-breaking Sanjeev Rajput shoots gold

Sanjeev Rajput has previously won a silver in the same event at the 2014 Glasgow Games and was a bronze medal winner in the 2006 edition of the Games held in Melbourne. This is first gold medal in CWG and third overall in these Games. (Photo: PTI)

CWG 2018: MC Mary Kom becomes 1st Indian woman boxer to win gold

Five-time world champion and Olympic bronze-medallist, Mary Kom, was competing in her debut Commonwealth Games, also perhaps her last, and made it a memorable one with yet another dominating performance to claim an unanimous verdict of 5-0. (Photo: AFP)

CWG 2018: Dipika Pallikal-Saurav Ghosal enter finals of squash mixed doubles event

Dipika Pallikal (right) and Saurav Ghosal(left) won the match 9-11, 11-8, 11-10. (Photo: PTI)

CWG 2018: India's Bajrang Punia wins gold in men's freestyle wrestling event

The 24-year-old from Haryana dominated the proceedings against Wales' Kane Charig to register an emphatic 10-0 win to claim India's 16th gold medal on the eighth day of the Games at the Carrara Sports Arena. (Photo: Twitter / IOA)

CWG 2018: 3 Indians in boxing finals, Naman Tanwar settles for bronze

19-year-old Naman lost to crowd favourite Jason Whateley in another exciting contest in the heavyweight 91kg category.(Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham