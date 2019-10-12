59th National Open Athletics Championships: Dutee Chand dashes to 100 metres gold

Sprinter Dutee Chand (left) poses with coach N. Ramesh after winning the 100m gold at the National Open Athletics Championships in Ranchi on Friday.

Ranchi: Star sprinter Dutee Chand smashed her own national record, clocking 11.22 seconds in the women’s 100m semifinals on her way to the gold medal at the 59th National Open Athletics Championships here on Friday.

A fortnight after failing to reach 100m semis at the World Championships in Doha, the 23-year-old surpassed her previous timing of 11.26s which she had set at the Asian Championships in April this year.

While she had equalled Rachita Mistry’s 11.26-second effort at the Asian Championship, Dutee’s time of 11.22 seconds in the semifinals on Friday finally gave her the sole ownership of the National record.

Dutee later clocked 11.25 seconds in the final to claim the gold, leaving Archana Suseendran and Himashree Roy in the wake.

At Doha, she had managed 11.48 to finish a disappointing seventh in her heats.

“A couple of days ago, I had the wrong belief that my body was tired at the end of the season. I recovered well to be able to break the last national mark twice this evening,” Dutee said.

Her statemate Amiya Kumar Malik, who has been struggling to find his rhythm the whole season, won the bragging rights as the fastest man in the National Open.

He won the men’s 100m in 10.46 seconds, breaking the beam a hundredth of a second ahead of Malaysia’s Jonathan AnakNyepa.