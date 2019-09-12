Sports Other News 12 Sep 2019 Mary Kom recommended ...
Sports, In Other News

Mary Kom recommended for Padma Vibhushan, PV Sindhu for Padma Bhushan

ANI
Published Sep 12, 2019, 3:24 pm IST
Updated Sep 12, 2019, 3:30 pm IST
Eight other woman athletes, including shuttler PV Sindhu, have also been nominated for the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shree.
Sindhu outclassed her opponent Nazomi Okuhara by 21-7, 21-7 in the BWF World Championships last month to bag a gold medal. (Photo: AFP/PTI)
 Sindhu outclassed her opponent Nazomi Okuhara by 21-7, 21-7 in the BWF World Championships last month to bag a gold medal. (Photo: AFP/PTI)

New Delhi: Six-time record World Champion boxer Mary Kom has been recommended for the 'Padma Vibhushan'-- India's second-highest civilian award.

Eight other woman athletes, including shuttler PV Sindhu, have also been nominated for the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shree.

 

"Ace shuttler PV Sindhu who recently became the first-ever Indian to win the World Championship in Switzerland is recommended for the Padma Bhushan award," Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports sources told ANI.

Sindhu outclassed her opponent Nazomi Okuhara by 21-7, 21-7 in the BWF World Championships last month to bag a gold medal.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, table tennis player Manika Batra, cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur, hockey captain Rani Rampal, former shooter Suma Shirur, and mountaineering twin sisters Tashi and Nungshi Malik are the others whose names have been sent for the civilian awards.

"The two male athletes, former hockey player MP Ganesh, and archer Tarundeep Rai were also recommended for the Padma Shree today", sources said.

Ganesh was recommended due to his contribution to Indian hockey whereas Rai showcased a brilliant form recently as he bagged the silver medal in the 2019 World Archery Championships in June.

...
Tags: pv sindhu, mary kom, padma bhushan, padma vibhushan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Sports

India's semi-final exit at the ICC World Cup earlier this year has led to speculations about the veteran wicket-keeper's retirement. (Photo: AFP)

'MS Dhoni has nothing left to achieve', says chess wizard Viswanathan Anand

Rohit Sharma, who recently amassed 648 runs in the 2019 World Cup, may well be the best hitter of the white ball, but the same can’t be said, when it comes to the longest format of the game. (Photo:AFP)

Reasons why Rohit Sharma hasn’t been picked in the Test squad

Overall, the former Real Madrid forward earns 113 million Euros (INR 888 crore) - including salary, bonuses and advertising revenue. (Photo: Instagam/Cristiano Ronaldo)

Revealed: Cristiano Ronaldo’s outrageous salary at Juventus

Messi denied reports he had used his influence to try and force the Barcelona board to push through the deal. (Photo: AFP)

'I would be thrilled if Neymar came back to Barcelona,' says Lionel Messi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Beijing set to exit list of world's top 200 most-polluted cities: report

China's capital of Beijing is on track to drop out from the list of the world's top 200 most-polluted cities this year, with hazardous smog concentrations falling to their lowest on record in August, data compiled by IQAir AirVisual showed on Thursday. (Representational Image)
 

PM Modi inaugurates India's first paperless legislative Assembly in Jharkhand

Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu and Chief Minister Raghubar Das were also present when PM Modi inaugurated the building. (Photo: File)
 

Electric Renault Kwid launched in China, looks like upcoming Kwid facelift

All-electric version of Kwid gets 26.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack to power its electric motor rated at 44PS/125Nm.
 

Petrol price up by 7 paise, diesel by Rs 5 paise across major cities

A litre of petrol now costs Rs 71.82 a litre in Delhi, Rs 77.50 in Mumbai, Rs 74.63 in Chennai, Rs 74.21in Bengaluru and Rs 74.49 in Kolkata. (Photo: DC)
 

Ahead of Ganesh Visarjan, Deepika Padukone seeks blessings from Lalbaugcha Raja

Deepika Padukone at Lalbaugcha Raja. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)
 

Rs 10,000 Samsung phone to get AMOLED screen, ultra-wide cam, fast charging and USB-C

The Galaxy M10s will have a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, unlike the smaller LCD screen of the M10.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Seth Rollins meets his brother, sister for first time

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Universal Champion Seth Rollins recently found out about his brother and sister who he never knew existed!. (Photo:SethRollins/instagram)

Basketball World Cup: French cut USA

French players celebrate their victory over United States in the Basketball World Cup quarterfinals in Dongguan, China, on Wednesday. France won the match with an 89-79 scoreline. (Photo: AFP)

Track Asia Cup: Ronaldo shines with Asian record, India adds 10 medals on Day 2

The Cycling Federation of India event was dominated by the host country last year and the same story is unfolding this year also. (Photo: Twitter)

Hima Das among 25-member national squad for IAAF World Championships

The 23-year-old Dutee Chand had made news headlines at the beginning of the year after her revelation of being in a same-sex relationship. (Photo: File)

Dutee Chand qualifies for Doha World Championships

Sprinter Dutee Chand on Tuesday announced that she has been selected in the 25-member team for upcoming Doha World Championships, slated to begin from September 27 this year. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham