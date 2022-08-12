  
Sports Other News 12 Aug 2022 Hyderabad sailor win ...
Sports, In Other News

Hyderabad sailor wins national bronze

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 12, 2022, 1:22 am IST
Updated Aug 12, 2022, 1:22 am IST
Lahiri braced herself while fortunately for her the wind speeds dropped to less than 5 knots leading to a disaster of a regatta with just four races and very low winds however the light and fragile Lahiri moved faster than many at the regatta and to her credit managed to clinch a bronze medal against the top sailors of India. Lahiri closed the regatta with 81 penalty points. Bunny Bongur finished 11th in the Boys category. — Representational Image/DC
 Lahiri braced herself while fortunately for her the wind speeds dropped to less than 5 knots leading to a disaster of a regatta with just four races and very low winds however the light and fragile Lahiri moved faster than many at the regatta and to her credit managed to clinch a bronze medal against the top sailors of India. Lahiri closed the regatta with 81 penalty points. Bunny Bongur finished 11th in the Boys category. — Representational Image/DC

Hyderabad: As the teams from Hyderabad prepared to head out to the Nationals in Mysore at Krishnarajasagara reservoir, the expected winds were in the range of about 15-20 knots and the teams were chosen based on experience. weight and performance.

Little Lahri Komaravelly, 12 from Rasoolpura was too lightweight to be considered for participation  but because her elder sister Deekshita was sailing and and her mother Kavitha was serving on the Hyderabad team as Guardian, Lahiri joined the team to Mysore with the intention of taking part in the beginners fleet given that she is just 27 kilos while all the top sailors were 45 kilos plus.

The beginners fleet was cancelled and Lahiri was forced to join the Main National Fleet at this Ranking Regatta.

Lahiri braced herself while fortunately for her the wind speeds dropped to less than 5 knots leading to a disaster of a regatta with just four races and very low winds however the light and fragile Lahiri moved faster than many at the regatta and to her credit managed to clinch a bronze medal against the top sailors of India. Lahiri closed the regatta with 81 penalty points. Bunny Bongur finished 11th in the Boys category.

Vaishnavi Veeravam-sham of the Yacht Club also clinched a Bronze after a medal drought of many months and hopes to move up the ranking ladder in the next two regattas giving her a shot at the Asian Games in 2023 September in China.

“This medal was miraculous given that Lahiri participated for the first time at a national ranking event,” said Suheim Sheikh, president of the Yacht Club of Hyderabad where Lahiri trained.

...
Tags: national sailing competition, lahiri bronze medal sailing competition
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Sports

The fairer sex certainly rocked at the Games with their increasing presence in every sphere of activity. Women putting their feet down and erring, imposing men in place was such a sight.(Photo: PTI)

Women referees call shots at Commonwealth Games

Indias P.V. Sindhu poses for photos with her gold medal after winning the Womens Singles Final Badminton match against Canadas Michelle Li at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. (Photo PTI)

Telangana CM congratulates Sindhu for Commonwealth gold

P.V. Sindhu plays a shot against Canada's Michelle Li in the Women's Singles Final Badminton match at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu clinches first-ever Commonwealth Games singles gold of her career

The CM stated that Zareen's win had once again brought laurels to Telangana as well as India on the global platform with her gold medal in Commonwealth Games. (Twitter)

KCR praises Nikhat Zareen for winning gold



MOST POPULAR

 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Action aplenty at WWE weekend

The SmackDown & Hall of Fame, NXT Stand & Deliver, two-day WrestleMania and Monday Night Raw are shows that are bound to have wrestling supporters jump out of their seats. (Image credit: Twitter/@WrestleMania)

Sprinters, including Hima Das, to headline Indian Grand Prix I

File photo of Hima Das (C) finishing to win the women’s 400 metres race at the IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships in Tampere, Finland. DC File Photo

PM Modi lauds CWG winners, says first medal in cricket will always be special

Indian women cricket team players celebrate after taking a wicket during the Women's Cricket T20 Semifinal match between India and England in the Commonwealth Games 2022, at Edgbaston Stadium, in Birmingham, UK, Saturday. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

R Madhavan's son registers a golden win at Danish Open swimming event

Madhavan also shared a video from the felicitation ceremony, in which Vedaant is seen shaking hands with Alexander L Bjorn, who won the silver medal, and Frederik Lindholm, who won the bronze medal. (Twitter: @ActorMadhavan)

AP men’s Kabaddi team loses before semi finals

Contrary to hopes, the AP men’s team could not make it to the semi-finals of the ongoing National Invitation Kabaddi Tournament being held in Tirupati. (Representational Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->