RKO out of nowhere: Teen arrested for attempting WWE move on school principal; watch

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 12, 2019, 5:34 pm IST
Updated Apr 12, 2019, 5:45 pm IST
In a video uploaded by Sosa on Instagram, he could be seen having a verbal argument with Miret.
According to a report in Local10.com, Gianny Sosa, the accused was in the second floor hallway when he attempted the move on Humberto Miret, the victim. (Photo: Screengrab / Local 10)
 According to a report in Local10.com, Gianny Sosa, the accused was in the second floor hallway when he attempted the move on Humberto Miret, the victim. (Photo: Screengrab / Local 10)

Miami: A teenage student of Miami Southridge Senior High School here was on Wednesday arrested for attempting an RKO, a famous wrestling move on the school principal.

(Photo: Screengrab / Local 10)

 

According to a report in Local10.com, Gianny Sosa, the accused was in the second floor hallway when he attempted the move on Humberto Miret, the victim.

The Police, however, said that the 18-year-old Sosa was uncooperative.

In a video uploaded by Sosa on Instagram, he could be seen having a verbal argument with Miret.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

  💯💯

A post shared by Sosa (@sosatooraw) on

"Oh, now that I'm recording, you don't want to touch me? You don't want to hit me now?" Sosa asked the principal. "It's crazy, ain't it? Now that the camera has your face, you don't want to hit me. Now that the superintendent might see this, you don't want to touch me."

Miret then says to Sosa, "Put the phone down" and "You don't have the right to record me."

"I'm recording myself. Don't touch me, though," Sosa said.

(Photo: Screengrab / Local 10)

The teenager was then taken to court on Thursday, where a Miami-Dade County judge declared that he would be eligible for pre-trial services. As a result of this, Sosa could be released anytime soon, the report goes onto add.

For those who don't know what an RKO, here is a video of the famous Randy Orton finisher.

...
Tags: randy orton, world wrestling entertainment, gianny sosa


